FORT DODGE, Iowa — Hailey Sanders did not even want to touch first base.
As her base hit got through to left field to score sister Kylee for the championship run late Thursday night, the Louisa-Muscatine pitcher just wanted to celebrate with her teammates.
Down a run to defending state champion Iowa City Regina, third-ranked L-M rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to clip Regina 4-3 in the Class 2A title game at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"This feeling is so unreal," Hailey Sanders said. "At the beginning of the season, this seemed so far away. To do it with this group of girls is magical."
It was L-M's first state championship and prevented Regina from its third title in four years.
This was L-M's first trip to the state tournament. It won all three games by a run — Wilton (3-2), Central Springs (2-1) and Regina (4-3).
"There were some underlying nerves going into the seventh, but we have trust and faith in each other we're going to come through," junior Maddie Mashek said. "We've been behind before and come back to win games."
No. 8 hitter Brynn Jeambey ripped a double to right-center to lead off the seventh. After Mallory Hohenadel bunted her to third, Kylee Sanders — yet to have a hit in the state tournament — punched a single to left field to tie the game.
"She was due," L-M coach Bryan Butler said of Kylee, who hit better than .500 during the season. "The law of averages prove it was a matter of time."
McKenna Hohenadel followed with a single to put two aboard. Katie Koppe flew out to right, but the runners each moved up a base.
With second and third and two outs, Regina (25-16) elected to intentionally walk Isabelle True, who had homered earlier in the game.
"I turned to Hailey's sister (Kylee on third base) and said, 'Thank you,'" Butler said. "Hailey Sanders is one of the best hitters in the state."
Already with two hits in the game, Hailey Sanders hit Katie Bracken's 1-2 offering between third and shortstop into left field for the game-winner.
"We just talked about having quality at-bats in the seventh inning," Hailey said. "Base hits, walks, whatever it took to get on base."
Then the celebration ensued.
"This means everything," Mashek said. "We've been working our whole lives for this. We're so excited."
It looked bleak after three innings.
Regina strung together three runs in the third inning without hitting the ball out of the infield. It had two infield singles, capitalized on two walks and a fielder's choice against True.
"We seem to always have one inning that hurts us," Butler said.
Hailey Sanders, who pitched Wednesday's semifinal win, relieved True in the fourth. She pitched four innings, didn't allow a run and yielded just three hits.
True homered in the fourth to bring L-M within a run.
The Falcons had an opportunity in the sixth but stranded two baserunners.
They delivered in the seventh.
"We were positive and confident we could get it done," Hailey Sanders said.
True was named captain of the all-tournament team. Mashek and Hailey Sanders joined her on the 11-player team.
The Falcons could be back for more next year. They have no seniors on their roster.
"This is amazing for our program," Butler said. "The goal was just to get to Fort Dodge this year, but our girls just continued to push. Everything after that was icing on the cake.
"This gives our program a lot of momentum moving forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.