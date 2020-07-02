Falcons clinch another SEISC North title with win over Arrows

LETTS, Iowa — For a team that has aspirations of going to their third straight state tournament, winning the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North division might not be of the utmost importance, but it’s certainly a sign that things are trending in the right direction.

And winning the SEISC North is exactly what the Louisa-Muscatine softball team did Thursday night in Letts.

Wapello, which came in second behind L-M in the standings, faced a tall task with the Falcons throwing their senior ace Hailey Sanders and the Arrows missing standout sophomore shortstop Serah Shafer as she continues to work back from a concussion.

It took an inning for things to heat up, but in the end, the combination of Louisa-Muscatine’s offensive versatility and Sanders’ pitching — with a sturdy defense behind her — proved too much for Wapello, as the Falcons claimed victory in the fifth inning when a Sanders RBI double put the Falcons up 10-0 to end it.

In the early going, L-M, the second-ranked team in Class 2A, had to scrabble a bit for baserunners. Senior Beth Butler reached on an Arrow error to start the Falcon second, then junior Mae Cox walked and junior Mallory Mashek reached when a fielder’s choice went awry for Wapello to load the bases.