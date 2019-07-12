LETTS, Iowa -- Louisa-Muscatine's softball team found out sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.
But over the course of the Falcons' Class 3A regional semifinal against Centerville on Friday night, it was a mix of both that kept their season alive.
McKenna Hohenadel scored the game's only run in the bottom of the third inning off an error in second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine's 1-0 victory.
“We just didn’t hit the ball,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler said. “When we did hit the ball, it was right at (the Centerville fielders). We just couldn’t get anything going."
The lone run came in the third.
Hohenadel singled and stole second base. With two outs, Hailey Sanders hit a high pop-up just to the left of second base.
The Centerville shortstop and second baseman both went after it, collided and the ball fell on the infield dirt. Hohenadel, running the whole time, touched home.
"I told the girls they have a good story to tell for the rest of their lives," Butler said. "You always run everything out with two outs, and that's how we scored our one run."
It was enough for Sanders.
The Northern Iowa recruit was great again in the circle, tallying 15 strikeouts. She recorded at least one strikeout in each inning, twice getting all three outs that way. The Redettes did manage to get some runners on, but the Falcon pitcher was undeterred.
“I just try to stay focused on the hitters and not so much focus on my runners,” Sanders said. "I like to stay calm and that really helps me when I’m pitching, just try not to get frustrated or overthink anything, I just want to stay calm and collected.”
Centerville ended with just one hit, but had runners in scoring position three times.
Aside from the pitching performance and the Centerville error, perhaps the most important play was made by Falcon right fielder Mallory Mashek.
In the fourth inning, Centerville’s Taylor Shinn reached first on an error. After a strikeout, the Redettes’ Lanie Moorman hit a screamer down the right field line, giving Centerville their only hit.
That’s where the Falcon outfielder came in.
Mashek did a masterful job of making Shinn, the baserunner, think the ball could be caught. It froze her halfway between first and second. After the ball did drop and got by Mashek, she was able to run it down and fire a throw to the L-M cutoff.
Centerville’s third base coach initially waved Shinn around to try and score but held the runner as Mashek’s dart made its way into the infield as the runner was rounding third.
L-M catcher Katie Hearn also was excellent defensively. To record the final Centerville out, Hearn precisely placed a throw down to third to get the Redette trying to steal to end the game.
Centerville's defense made things tough on L-M.
The Redettes put a defensive shift on Louisa-Muscatine’s slap-hitting leadoff hitter, Kylee Sanders.
The defensive alignment brought Centerville’s left fielder, Camille Hendricks, in, practically making her a fifth infielder. The two remaining outfielders then swung around towards the third-base line. Sanders slapped one over the infield, but Izzy Berja -- the Redettes center fielder who was now playing in left -- made a diving catch for the out.
Not being able to get baserunners on made L-M press all the more at the plate. That was no more evident than in the bottom of the fourth when Centerville pitcher Alyssa McElvain induced three Falcon outs on three pitches.
“It’s like the kiss of death when you have a three-pitch inning," Butler said.
The victory allows Louisa-Muscatine to move on to play Williamsburg in the Class 3A regional final on Monday night at 7 o'clock in Letts.
“It’s a win, that’s all that matters,” Hailey Sanders said.
