LETTS, Iowa — It all started with a giant squid hat.
Louisa-Muscatine senior Katie Koppe couldn’t play in the first 10 games, so the second baseman was anxious to contribute any way possible.
“I found (the hat) in my room and I wanted to be a leader and get things going,” Koppe said. “I just brought a huge squid hat and was like ‘we’re going to get pumped up, guys.’”
Louisa-Muscatine beat Pekin 5-0 in that game. Not long after that, every player on the team had a rally cap.
As temperatures rose, Koppe ditched the squid for a smaller hat. However, the senior says she’s bringing the squid out of retirement for the Class 3A state tournament. The defending 2A state champs and No. 2 seed Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) take on No. 7 Mount Vernon (27-11) Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
“I knew some others were going to get (hats) because I didn’t want to do it alone anyway,” Koppe said. “I did not know the whole team was going to get it. But it’s great, I like it.”
The rally caps have done more than just add flair to the Falcons’ dugout and garner weird looks from opposing teams. They're a reminder that softball is supposed to be fun.
After purchasing the hats, the Falcons rattled off 15 wins in a row. They hope to rediscover the relentless energy and enthusiasm they played with during that stretch at the state tournament.
“It just makes us want to have fun,” senior Mallory Hohenadel said of the hats. “They’re so silly, and we try to have the silliest hats.”
Inspired by Koppe's squid hat, the team took a trip to Party City at the North Scott tournament to buy hats. Since then, some players on the team have ordered new hats from Amazon. Head coach Bryan Butler even has a pirate hat that he’ll wear in Fort Dodge.
So, who has the best hat on the team?
Junior Hailey Sanders, who has an Egyptian Pharaoh hat, gives the nod to Hohenadel and her flamingo hat. Both Hohenadel and Koppe say it’s the eighth-graders, Jersey Lessenger and McKenzie Kissel. Lessenger has a palm tree hat while Kissel’s is a fish.
However, playing softball has felt more like a chore than a fun activity for the Falcons as of late. When they clinched a state berth with a 1-0 win over Williamsburg in the regional final, it was more of a relief than a celebration after punching their ticket to state.
“It was a collective sigh of relief,” Butler said. “You could feel it. I really believe the pressure was making them tight.”
“Last year we didn’t really have anything to worry about,” Sanders added. “Being state champs has put a lot of pressure on us to be great, have amazing records and all of that. That’s been the struggle this year.”
It’s showed at the plate recently. The Falcons have just seven hits and two runs in the last two games.
“We just go up to bat and we’re like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to hit the ball so bad,’” Sanders said. “We just need to let loose and have fun like we did last year.”
The pressure isn’t completely off the defending champs, but the Falcons say it’s less of a factor now that they’ve punched their ticket to Fort Dodge. And when the pressure didn’t exist, Louisa-Muscatine proved it could beat anybody in the state.
Louisa-Muscatine has wins over the No. 1 seed in Class 4A (Carlisle), 2A (North Linn) and 1A (Collins-Maxwell). One of the highlights of the season as far as Butler’s concerned is a 9-1 win over 5A state-qualifier Iowa City High, where the coach says the dugout energy rivaled last year’s 2A state title game.
The Falcons outscored those four opponents 39-5, and all four games coincided with the 15-game winning streak after purchasing the rally caps.
Butler feels the attitude shifting back to what it was when the Falcons rolled through the middle part of their schedule.
“Our athletic director (Eric Gabe) said ‘if you’re going to put on a hat and sit there with a long face just take it off,’” Butler said. “I think they’re back into the ‘this is really fun,’ thing. I’ve noticed the in practices they’re all a lot looser.”
The Falcons understand how difficult it is to make it to Fort Dodge twice in a row and they’re looking to make the most of it.
To do that, Louisa-Muscatine knows it’s time to forget about any pressure that may exist and just get back to having fun again.
“Now that we made state we have a lot of pressure lifted,” Hohenadel said. “Hopefully we can start hitting the ball and score some runs.”
