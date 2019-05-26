LETTS, Iowa — For most of the teams competing in the Louisa-Muscatine softball tournament on Saturday, it was the first action the weather has afforded them in some time.
Over the course of the day, every team made mistakes and play got as sloppy as some of the area's water-logged soil.
"Our concern was the game against L-M was our first game in three weeks," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "When you go three weeks and don't have any games ... we came out a little flat."
That wasn't the case for Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey Sanders.
The Falcon pitcher struck out 13 Muskies in a 3-0 victory, and added two more strikeouts when she entered the second game in relief to close out a 6-2 win over Class 2A third-ranked Wilton.
"I was feeling really good today, I came in really confident against Muscatine," Sanders said.
The Falcons left the tournament as the only team to win both games, but it offered teams an opportunity to focus on getting things in order for future success. Especially since the guidelines of this tournament dictated that games be decided after 75 minutes of play, regardless of inning or situation.
"Muscatine's a really good team and they're going to win a lot of games, and it's nice to play a 5A school," West Liberty coach Chad Libby said. "We figured out some of the things we need to work on."
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Muscatine 0
This game was all about L-M's pitching. The 5A 15th-ranked Muskies had only five hitters reach base all game and advanced just one to second base.
All three Falcon runs were supplied by the top of the order when they appeared at the plate the second time through.
"To see Hailey (pitching) in your first game after that long (being off), you could definitely tell we were a little behind," Hopkins said. "But credit to her, she did a nice job, she's a great pitcher."
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wilton 2
Sophomore Mallory Mashek went 1-for-1, drew two walks, drove in a run and scored twice for the Falcons. Louisa-Muscatine once again got an outstanding pitching performance as one of Wilton's runs was unearned.
This time it was by sophomore Kylee Sanders. Hailey came in to lock it down in the last inning.
"(Our) second game, Kylee pitched really well, we decided to make the switch in the last inning to try and shut Wilton down a little bit," Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler said. "I thought we played good softball today."
Mount Pleasant 3, Wilton 2
Wilton senior Kortney Drake doubled her first time at the plate and then was knocked in by a home run from freshman Peyton Souhrada. However, Wilton wasn't able to bring any more runners around to score and gave up three consecutive runs to Mount Pleasant hitters in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"We saw a lot of things we need to work on," Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said. "We have games every day but Wednesday (next week) so we don't really have an off day now. It's go-time, and we need to learn from every mistake."
Muscatine 4, West Liberty 2
West Liberty's first two hitters of the game both came around to score, but the Muskies locked it down after that.
It didn't take long for Muscatine to answer, either, as all six runs in this game were scored in the first inning.
"(Against West Liberty) I thought we felt a little more confident at the plate," Hopkins said. "I'm confident our hitting will come around, I've seen it all spring, these kids are capable of hitting a lot better than they did."
West Liberty 11, Columbus 0
The Comets allowed only three Wildcat hitters to reach base while putting up double-digit runs in a rout of the Wildcats. West Liberty scored three or more runs in three different innings, highlighted by a two-run homer from freshman Sailor Hall in the third inning.
"The thing that we improved (on) the most today versus our first two games was that were weren't very good at getting (sacrifice) bunts down and things like that," Libby said. "Today we were able to do that pretty successfully."
Mount Pleasant 8, Columbus 1
Columbus held the middle of the Mount Pleasant batting order relatively in check as hitters four through seven in the Panthers' order reached four times but failed to come around to score.
It was the top and bottom of the Mount Pleasant lineup that caused problems, however. Those five hitters scored all eight Panther runs.
"We had some errors we need to clean up ... but all in all, I think it was a positive for us," Columbus coach Katie Coil said. "It's been a rough spring, so any time we get a chance to get out on the field it's a good day."
