Falcons, Muskies remember former softball coach

“Other than my parents, Bear has watched me play the most. That’s just who he was, he would go to all of his girls’ games … he loved them like they were his own.”

His players became family, regardless.

“He was always there to support,” Hohendadel said. “Even if it wasn’t his school — he was from Wapello — he’d still come to L-M stuff and it meant a lot because he didn’t care so much about the player we became as much as the person we’d turn into.”

“We knew that he wasn’t just there for softball,” L-M sophomore Brynn Jeambey said. “It just showed that he wanted us to succeed in everything, not just softball.”

Among his players and people who knew him, there was no doubt Gerst's coaching ability was more than good enough to take him to bigger and better places, but his corner of Iowa youth softball was more than enough to satisfy him.

“Ever since I started playing with the Monsters, my coaches always decided to leave and go to other organizations or other programs,” Haag said. “But Bear was the one guy who would always step in and be there. He never left. He would even come support my little sisters and support them.”

“He could have easily gone on and coached at a bigger and better program,” Hailey Sanders said. “But he just stuck by my dad’s side, his players’ side, and never left.”

