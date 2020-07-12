Falcons shutout in district loss to Danville

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Saturday night turned out to be the last time head coach Casey Cantrell will helm the Falcon baseball team.
Cantrell, who had been around the program as well as other athletics at L-M, made up his mind prior to the 2020 season that he would step down as head coach at season’s end. He intends to stay involved in Louisa-Muscatine sports, just in an assistant coaching role.
The Falcons had a lengthy team meeting in left field at Burlington’s Community Field following the team’s 1-0 loss to Danville in the Class 2A District 10 contest. Kyle Schwartz, Danville’s freshman starting pitcher, carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving way to senior reliever Caden Boyles, who finished it off without allowing a Louisa-Muscatine hit.
Schwartz stuck out a dozen on the night.
In the bottom of the first, the game was delayed for lightning, a delay that would last over an hour.
The two teams were originally slated for a regular season matchup on June 19, but that got rained out and rescheduled for July 6, the final game before the postseason, meaning the district game was the second consecutive game the two sides went up against each other. The Bears won that 12-10.
During their meeting after the game, Cantrell let the seniors of the team address their teammates. It’s a highly-decorated class that has found success across several sports at L-M.
“The seniors we have played for a lot of years for me,” Cantrell said. “They’re a good group of kids, and this is where they have to learn lessons. This was one where you have to grow up. I guarantee you the kids in our senior class will go on and be successful.”
L-M (4-10) senior starting pitcher Kaleb Steele almost matched wits with Schwartz. Steele pitched a complete game for the Falcons, giving up six hits.
But an infield pop up that the Falcons allowed to drop proved to be the difference. It brought home the lone run of the game in the top of the fourth.
Just a few batters before, Steele and the Falcons faced a dilemma. With two Danville runners aboard and sophomore cleanup hitter Ethan Unzicker at the plate with no outs. Unzicker hit a fly to right field that was deep enough for the runner at third to tag.
Cam Edle, who led off the inning with a double to right, was called out at the plate after outfielder Hayden Calvelage threw a laser to the plate for senior catcher Max McCulley to make the tag on Edle and keep the game scoreless.
A couple batters later, however, Danville’s Brady Hall would hit a towering fly straight up into the night sky that would end up hitting the ground and allowing the Bears to plate the only run.
From Schwartz’s pitching and Calvelage’s throw to several nice plays in the hole by Falcon senior shortstop Chase Kruse, the pitching and defense were on point for both teams.
Kruse drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second on a balk call to put the potential tying run into scoring position, but the Falcons would leave him stranded.
Ultimately for Cantrell, the game was an untimely reminder that for every excited winner, there’s a team on the other side searching for answers as to why they came up just a bit short.
“I’m kind of short on words,” Cantrell said. "It’s painful right now. … These kids can be proud of the fact that they got a season in. With this being my last year, I’m just lost on words. If you watched us play, we were a better team than our record.
“It just wasn’t meant to be for us. It’ll have to be a Disney movie for somebody else.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!