Falcons shutout in district loss to Danville

“The seniors we have played for a lot of years for me,” Cantrell said. “They’re a good group of kids, and this is where they have to learn lessons. This was one where you have to grow up. I guarantee you the kids in our senior class will go on and be successful.”

L-M (4-10) senior starting pitcher Kaleb Steele almost matched wits with Schwartz. Steele pitched a complete game for the Falcons, giving up six hits.

But an infield pop up that the Falcons allowed to drop proved to be the difference. It brought home the lone run of the game in the top of the fourth.

Just a few batters before, Steele and the Falcons faced a dilemma. With two Danville runners aboard and sophomore cleanup hitter Ethan Unzicker at the plate with no outs. Unzicker hit a fly to right field that was deep enough for the runner at third to tag.

Cam Edle, who led off the inning with a double to right, was called out at the plate after outfielder Hayden Calvelage threw a laser to the plate for senior catcher Max McCulley to make the tag on Edle and keep the game scoreless.

A couple batters later, however, Danville’s Brady Hall would hit a towering fly straight up into the night sky that would end up hitting the ground and allowing the Bears to plate the only run.