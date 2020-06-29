Falcons take two in sweep of Muskies

Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston delivered the big shot for West in the early goings of Game 2. After senior Noah Downing was hit by a pitch, Schaeffer-Houston went opposite field for a two-run home run down the right field line. Junior Dominic DeLaPaz and sophomore Chance Dreyer also scored in the inning.

Coming in, the Muskies had already suffered some bad luck. In their meeting last Thursday against Clinton, a doubleheader split, Muscatine juniors Reed Ulses and Diego Rangel left with injuries. Ulses injured his thumb on a slide, Rangel suffered a shoulder sprain to throwing arm.

Both may miss the remainder of the season.

Rangel is Muscatine’s starting catcher, junior backup Caden Roberts was also out. And Game 2 starter, sophomore Douglas Custis, left after it appeared a ball hit him in the neck area underneath his mask, forcing him to leave. Sophomore Ethan Cantrell is one of the few Muskies on the roster left to catch.

“We’re on our third or fourth catcher, that’s really big,” Pippert said. “It’s just one of those things, we just have to be better. Nobody feels sorry for us, it’s part of the game … The good thing is, we truly have a good group of kids, the coaching staff is awesome. We’ll get there, I’m trying to be patient, but I hope we get there real soon.”