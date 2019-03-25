One of the biggest advantages a team can have in sports is continuity. It is especially true at the high school level, where the make-up of the team is different every year.
The Muscatine boys track and field team hopes continuity is a big part of helping them accomplish its goals this season.
Coach Mark Rusch sees a great mix of underclassmen who already have some great experience along with some upperclassmen that can guide them along.
"We got a lot of (individuals) that are back, our freshmen class helped us qualify in a lot of (events last season). So a year’s growth is going to be big to see how far we’ve come along and we’ve got a lot of good leadership out of our senior class," Rusch said.
"It’s one of the bigger classes we’ve had in a couple of years, so it’s nice to see those guys coming back.”
It means there might be some records that could be supplanted.
"“I want to try and get the (4x400-meter relay school) record again. I feel like we’ve got plenty of guys that can get into that relay and run really well," junior Owen Hazelwood said. "We’ve got a lot of fast guys. We can probably get a 4x100 (relay) into Drake and state. Those are big goals right there.”
Rusch sees the sprints as the key to the team's success.
"I think the strength of our team is our sprinters," he said. "We have a lot of really good, young sprinters back. We had a lot of success there last year."
Muscatine graduated 800-meter Drake Relays champion and state runner-up Tyler Olson. There's also some loose ends in other events from seasons' past to tie up.
“My goal this year is to make state. I came close last year but just missed it. This year I’m definitely ready to go to state for discus," senior Tom LoBianco said.
Hazelwood shares the same goal-driven mindset entering this season.
"I want to try and get sub-50 (in the 40-meter dash), that's a big goal of mine," he said.
Building on prior accomplishments means that, for the Muscatine track team, every day is an important opportunity.
Asked if there's particular checkpoints throughout the season to gauge progress, Rusch stressed taking things one step at a time.
"Honestly, every meet we go to is a checkpoint for us," he said. "It gives us a chance to gauge where we’re at and how we’re stacking up against other people."
Such is the nature of track and field, where progress can be measured not only by time and distance, but specifically against other individuals and teams.
The Muskies have enough experience on hand that they know what they need to do and how to get there. Now, it's just the matter of putting in the work.
But there's also a sense of perspective among the team. The opportunities that await them this season won't soon be forgotten.
And that shared experience is something that generally has to be created organically.
"When you set a (personal record) or you break a record, those are memories you just don’t lose," Hazelwood said. "And doing it with other people just makes it that much better."
