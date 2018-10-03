WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – Despite a 1-3 start against a loaded schedule, there was no panic by any player or coach associated with the West Liberty football team.
"I knew we had a tough schedule with Solon and Washington and some of those bigger schools," West Liberty quarterback Seth Feldman said. "We knew if we could compete with them, we could compete with anybody in the stadium."
Indeed, that has proven to be the case over the last two weeks for Feldman and the Comets' football team.
West Liberty is riding back-to-back wins, 27-9 over Mount Vernon and 39-0 over West Burlington, and it's looked like a completely different team from the one that lost two overtime games in the first four weeks.
"There's something about these kids the last few years," West Liberty coach Jason Iske said. "They don't get high after wins and they don't get low after losses. You come back to practice the following Monday and you can't tell whether we won or lost."
That mentality has paid dividends for the Comets, but it's helped to have a three-year senior starting quarterback calling the shots in Feldman. He's thrown for 734 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season in addition to rushing 105 times for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
But, perhaps most importantly, he's delivered when the Comets (3-3) have needed him most. He's thrown for 301 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 28 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns in West Liberty's last two games, both of which were must-win contests.
"All of his receivers he threw to last year are gone, Joe Kelly at running back is gone," Iske said. "It took a little time to get on the same page. Going into the season, we knew what he (Feldman) could do. He's a three-year starter, a smart, coachable kid, and it's just the natural progression you expect to see.
"It's just all clicking; he just sees the whole picture and is putting it all together."
The senior's 105 rushing attempts are just 18 fewer than he had all of last season. Although Iske prefers him as a secondary weapon in the rushing attack to avoid taking hits, Feldman isn't surprised with how many times his number has been called.
"I figured I'd be carrying the load both passing and running," Feldman said. "We do have some good running backs this year, though."
Gabriel Melendez and Coy Ruess are both starting to emerge in the running game, as they both have over 100 yards this season. Lake Newton, Talen Dengler and Will Esmoil have all topped 150 yards receiving.
"They've been playing really great, I think," Feldman said. "We've been throwing routes and stuff before practice and getting the connection going and it's paid off lately."
That exemplifies perhaps the biggest difference in Feldman from his junior season: leadership. Iske said Feldman does "a really good job of letting guys know what we need out of them." He's one of the leaders of what Iske called a resilient senior class that has been through losing seasons, which is a major reason they were able to follow the game plan to perfection and come through against Mount Vernon.
"I think both teams felt the loser has a really good chance of not making the playoffs," Iske said. "I think the kids felt that. I thought we did a good job of executing the game plan, a great job of stopping Paul Ryan, he's their key."
Ryan proved as much in Mount Vernon's 68-8 win over Tipton the following week with 155 yards on 12 carries, compared to just 88 yards on 21 carries against West Liberty.
Now, sitting at .500 for the first time all season, West Liberty, which has tightened up the defense and found answers on offense to go along with Feldman, appears to be in a great position for a playoff berth and maybe even a district title.
"We're preparing for these next three games," Iske said. "But we have bigger goals and bigger aspirations, so we're planning for some of those teams we plan on seeing in the playoffs."