WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Seth Feldman has a case as the best quarterback to ever play at West Liberty High School.
He holds the school record for passing yards (3,706) and passing touchdowns (31) in a career.
But despite what turned out to be a historic career for Feldman as the quarterback for the Comets, there was plenty of uncertainty when he took over that role in the third game of his sophomore season.
“I remember being nervous as heck,” fourth-year head coach Jason Iske said.
West Liberty won one game total in the two seasons prior to Feldman taking the reins of the program. Iske saw enough promise from the quarterback on the junior varsity team to give him a chance on the varsity early in the 2016 season despite some question marks.
“His freshman year, when he’s playing junior varsity quarterback he’s not even finishing games because he’s getting so frustrated,” Iske recalled. “He’s so upset and beside himself. Any time adversity hit in a game he was just off the handle and we’d have to put the backup quarterback in.
“His sophomore year we’re wondering, ‘Can this kid handle it?’”
Feldman admitted his sophomore season was rough at times.
“I was a lot younger than everybody else,” he said. “But I knew what I could do and had a lot to prove.”
He proved plenty.
After a 0-2 start, Feldman passed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in addition to 38 rushing yards all while leading West Liberty to a 21-6 win in his first start against Mid-Prairie. It broke a string of 16 losses in 17 games for the program.
That win started a run of 19 wins compared to just 10 losses for the remainder of Feldman’s high school career.
“He went right in and made some huge plays for us and got us a win,” Iske said. “That game was kind of a turning point. We’d been 0-9 and then 1-8 and lost our first two games that season. It was kind of like, ‘Damn, can we ever turn this thing around?’
“That first start he had was huge and he never looked back.”
Feldman improved steadily each season and so did the Comets. They compiled an 8-4 record this year and Feldman passed for 1,586 yards, rushed for 734 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns to lead the team to its first state semifinal appearance since 1987.
“My confidence rose every year,” Feldman said. “Iske and I watched a lot of film and that really helped.
“I really owe it all to my teammates. My guys up front were giving me holes to run through and my receivers were running great routes and catching the ball.”
He was dynamic as a passer and did an uncommon amount of dirty work as a runner for a quarterback.
“He runs like a power back,” Iske said. “He’s not afraid to run between the tackles and take a hit. Some of those things you don’t typically think about quarterbacks doing.”
But, perhaps most importantly, Feldman decided it was time to take ownership of the program.
“I was really proud of how I became a leader,” Feldman said. “Last year I wasn’t the leader of the team because there were other seniors around. This year I really took a hold of the team and stepped up.”
Not only did he step up, he stepped back when needed.
Iske recalls the Class 2A quarterfinal matchup in Benton where the Comets trailed by two at halftime, 14-12. The Bobcats were keying on Feldman so Iske remembers telling his veteran quarterback it was time to let the running backs, seniors Gabriel Melendez and Coy Ruess, go to work.
The duo finished with a combined 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 42-14 West Liberty win.
Would Feldman have been fine with taking a step back in the biggest moments in years past?
“You could say years past but I’d say games past,” Iske said. “His mentality is always, ‘Give me the football. We need plays and I’m going to make them.’
"At halftime he realized it wasn't going to be him and he was fine with that."
Feldman still had a productive game with 100 yards passing and 96 yards rushing. But that production, as well as the production in the rest of the season, wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership.
The Comets started the season 1-3 but there was no panic among the coaching staff and the senior leaders. That started with Feldman, even though he had an entirely new cast of skill position players surrounding him.
“Our top three receivers were two juniors and one sophomore,” Iske said. “He (Feldman) had never thrown a pass to any of them before this season.”
It was a moment where Feldman could have become overwhelmed, much like what happened many times his freshman season. Instead, he and receivers Lake Newton, Talen Dengler and Will Esmoil put in extra time after practice and on Sundays.
“It paid off in the end,” Feldman said. “I’m very proud of those guys.”
The Comets rode a dynamic offense and a stout defense to heights the program hadn’t seen since 1987. But it was all possible because Feldman delivered on what Iske knew he was capable of all along.
“This is exactly what I expected of him,” Iske said, “Everything from the leadership to being our guy. That’s what we as coaches prepped ourselves for, and that’s what he went out there and executed.”
