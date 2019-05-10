TIPTON, Iowa -- Jimena Fierro came in as the favorite in one of her two events Friday night.
She left the Class 2A coed state qualifying-meet at Tipton City Park with two gold medals and a new season-best time.
Fierro triumphed in both the 3,000 and 1,500 run to claim her spot at the state meet in Des Moines. It’ll be the first time the junior has raced on the blue oval.
Seeded with the third best time in the 3,000, Fierro broke away from Iowa City Regina’s Annalee Bartles on the final lap in a new season best time of 11 minutes, 17.64 seconds, nearly an 18 second personal best.
Fierro won the 1,500 in 5:20.22, two seconds off her season best time.
Freshman Macy Daufeldt took the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4.50 inches as the other Comet to automatically qualify for state.
Durant’s Meg Koenig won the 200 dash in 26.83 seconds as the only girls for the Wildcats to qualify for state.
Louisa-Muscatine’s 1,600 and distance medley relay as well as Kylee Sanders in the long jump punched their tickets to Des Moines. Other girls winner were Wapello’s 800 relay and Wilton’s Kortney Drake in the 400.
On the boys side, Durant claimed both spots in the long jump as Jake Willkomm and Mason Compton each leaped over 20 feet. Willkomm also qualified in the 200, finishing second.
West Liberty freshman Ashton Burroughs (4:49) outlasted Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker (4:51) to claim the 1,600. The Comets also won the 1,600 and shuttle hurdle relays and finished second in the 800 relay.
Chase Kruse (400 hurdles) and the 400 relay earned their way to state for Louisa-Muscatine as did T.J. Dirth (discus) and Caden Thomas (400) for Wapello.
Wilton’s Zach Hein placed second in the 3,200.
