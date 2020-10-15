First round area game capsules

Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)

What's at stake: Class 1A first-round playoffs Pod 9; winner to play winner of Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Last week: Wilton won 41-6 against Northeast; Cascade beat Durant 42-41 in overtime

Last meeting: Cascade 34, Wilton 6 (Sept. 25)

Outlook: The Beavers can't afford to give Cascade an early cushion like the sides' previous meeting, when the Cougars were up 14-0 after a quarter. The Cougars have amassed 827 passing yards and 1,736 yards on the ground, so the Wilton defense will have its hands full. Offensively, the Beavers will look to Caleb Sawvell, as the senior has accounted for 686 yards through the air and 460 on the ground with a dozen combined touchdowns.

Columbus (2-5) at Wapello (3-3)

What's at stake: Class A first-round playoffs; winner takes on No. 3 Iowa City Regina

Last week: Columbus lost 44-26 to North Cedar; Wapello lost 52-18 to Lisbon

Last meeting: Wapello 49, Columbus 7 (Sept. 25)

Outlook: The last time these two teams played, there was a running clock by the end of the first quarter, as the Indians led 35-0. Wapello's Jake Gustison ended that game with 86 receiving yards and 52 rushing yards with two scores. Columbus may look to slow down the tempo and hand off to Will Schwab, who's led the Wildcats with 747 yards rushing to this point of the season.

