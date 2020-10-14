FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAME CAPSULE

Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3)

Outlook: Due to a death associated with the L-M football program, this game was moved up a night. These two teams played on Sept. 4, resulting in a 49-0 shutout win by the Wildcats. L-M showed improvement toward the latter part of the season, highlighted by a 43-12 win over Van Buren County in Week 5. During the last contest between these two teams, Durant's Nolan DeLong finished with a tick under 300 yards rushing with four touchdowns. The Falcons also gave up a 61-yard touchdown completion from Keagen Head to Ethan Gast. Over the last five meetings, L-M has taken three from the Wildcats, but if Louisa-Muscatine is to be more successful than the first meeting against Durant, the Falcons can't afford to fall in another 14-0 hole in the first quarter.