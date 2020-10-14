 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAME CAPSULE
0 comments

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAME CAPSULE

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_8809 copy.jpg

Louisa-Muscatine's Hayden Calvelage evades the tackle of Columbus' Andy Gonzales during the second quarter of Friday's game in Columbus.

 Dave Chesling

Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3)

When: 7 p.m., Durant High School

What's at stake: Class 1A first-round playoffs; winner advances to play winner of Dyersville Beckman and Northeast

Last week: Louisa-Muscatine lost 60-8 to Mediapolis; Durant was defeated in overtime by Cascade, 42-41

Last meeting: Durant 49, Louisa-Muscatine 0 (Sept. 4)

Outlook: Due to a death associated with the L-M football program, this game was moved up a night. These two teams played on Sept. 4, resulting in a 49-0 shutout win by the Wildcats. L-M showed improvement toward the latter part of the season, highlighted by a 43-12 win over Van Buren County in Week 5. During the last contest between these two teams, Durant's Nolan DeLong finished with a tick under 300 yards rushing with four touchdowns. The Falcons also gave up a 61-yard touchdown completion from Keagen Head to Ethan Gast. Over the last five meetings, L-M has taken three from the Wildcats, but if Louisa-Muscatine is to be more successful than the first meeting against Durant, the Falcons can't afford to fall in another 14-0 hole in the first quarter.

Twitter: @dox5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News