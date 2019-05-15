School records in jeopardy
With the competition stakes raised to a maximum, the state meet offers a chance for individual competitors and relays to take the opportunity to rewrite their school record books.
The meet begins today at 9 a.m. at Drake Stadium.
The Muscatine sprint medley relay of seniors Aaron Webb and Owen Hazelwood, junior Zack Hardy and sophomore Noah Yahn set a new school record at their state qualifying meet with a 1:34.46. Running against the best competition the state has to offer is no small task. Just ask Durant head coach Phil Roehlk.
“Everything is within five seconds. Anything can happen,” Roehlk said “(To start the season), they were at 3:47, then 3:43, then it went to 3:39, then 3:32.17 last week. We were in the fast heat (at districts) and that was huge. I said ‘we need to get in the fast heat.’ We were third and Tipton was fourth and their time was good enough (to get to state) as well.”
“Watching the 4x4 (qualify at districts) was the most excited I’ve ever been watching a race.”
Underclassmen coming up big
There’s plenty of representation amongst the area freshmen and sophomores going to state. Placing well as an underclassman can set the table for someone to take home multiple medals in a particular event over the course of a high school career.
While relays offer a chance to mix-and-match the underclassmen with some upperclassmen, getting there in an individual event is a particularly special way to cap off the season.
Specifically, the girls long jump might see some area youngsters come up big. Wilton and West Liberty will be sending freshmen to compete in that event, represented by Kelsey Drake and Macy Daufeldy, respectively.
Athletes in multiple events
Being in multiple events is also a huge opportunity for the student-athletes to make a name for themselves. And regardless of the result while at state, qualifying in more than one event is a really special accomplishment.
Muscatine has plenty of overlap between the relays they’re sending. Same for a few other schools, like West Liberty. For the Comets, seniors Coy Ruess and Seth Feldman as well as juniors Austin McMichael, Talen Dengler and Will Esmoil will all be competing in multiple events.
The hurdlers
The area will be well-represented in the hurdles at the state meet. West Liberty’s McMichael, Esmoil, Feldman and sophomore Sam Gingerich will compete in the shuttle hurdle relay.
As individuals, senior Linsey Ford from Wilton will go in the 100-hurdles and junior Chase Kruse will compete in the 400-meter hurdles.
The nature of hurdle races means there’s plenty of room for error in any of those races. But there stands a chance that’s some medals to be won among the names mentioned above.
Muscatine’s wildcard qualifiers
The Muskies gained as much as any area school when the additional qualifiers were added after the automatic spots were filled. Senior Aaron Webb and sophomore Tim Nimely made it into the 100 as wildcards. Webb is also part of the team’s 800 relay that qualified in the late addition, along with Hazelwood, Hardy and senior Trei Tovar.
Getting a late invite to the state meet just may lessen the pressure. Which is to say: any of the wildcard entries - from Muscatine or elsewhere - can be an unexpected nuisance for the expected-to-be-there competitors.
