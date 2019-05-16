West Liberty's Spencer Daufeldt placed fourth in the shot put on Thursday.
He wasn't even the most successful member of his family.
His freshman sister Macy captured 2A long jump gold with a leap of 17-07.75. Daufeldt's jump set a new personal record by six inches.
"(I) definitely did not (expect to win)," Macy said, "... but winning it is just amazing."
Macy's secret weapon for today?
"The heat," she said, "I like the heat."
As for Spencer, he has to come back and throw the discus. Can the senior add more points to his total — and his team’s score — before heading home? It’s certainly looking like a possibility.
Based on previous performances, Daufeldt is seeded ninth in the discus competition, meaning he’ll have to pick off a few competitors seeded ahead of him. But he’s proved capable of doing just that.
The Weather
The weather could have a profound effect no matter what, especially given Thursday’s mid-90s high temperature. From here, it could play out a few ways, but each has pretty sizable ramifications.
Rain and lightning delayed the last events of Thursday night. So not only are there already events to be made up, but there’s more stormy weather in the forecast.
Even if those storms don’t come. One must wonder if the recovery time of athletes who competed today will be sufficient if they have to compete again before the end of the state meet. Especially if they’re competing against fresher opponents Some athletes said they liked the hot temperatures, but those athletes tending to compete earlier in the day. At least one runner who competed at the end of the day said they felt exhausted by the time they ran.
Comparing times
As mentioned above, it got really hot on Thursday and the forecast calls for unpredictable weather going forward. But if it's 10 or more degrees cooler, that could have some ramifications regarding race times.
Fallout from the 1A 3,200
Although there wasn't a local competitor in this race, the decision that came out of it won't soon be forgotten. By anyone who witnessed it.
Suffice it to say, there was a big mix-up regarding the distance of the race after the announcer said there were two laps left when, in fact, there were three. Ultimately the end of the race and the decision that was made was that no official times will be recorded. However, Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder was named the winner with George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson in second. But at the moment the race concluded, many thought it was Anderson, a senior, who was victorious.
Willkomm in 200 final
The fact that the Wildcats sent both Willkomm and teammate Mason Compton to state in the long jump may have been the most eye-catching thing coming in for Durant, but Willkomm ran a 22.53 to finish fourth overall in the 200 heats, meaning he will now run in the Class 2A finals on Saturday.
Coming in, Willkomm said he was happy to be competing with Compton and that it was next year that he was planning on making noise in the open 200 race. But it looks like that timeline got sped up by a year.
