Chase Kruse hurdled his his way to picking up a team point for Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
The junior finished in 57.03 for eighth in the 400 hurdles, picking up the first team team point for the Falcons.
Ethan Albright of Milford won the event in 54.52.
Muscatine's 1,600 relay
The Muskies' 1,600-meter relay has been on the minds of the team — Owen Hazelwood, Zack Hardy, Trei Tovar and Noah Yahn — since the season started.
They proved themselves among the best in the state Friday.
It wasn't quite the seeding they wanted as they'll run out of lane eight because they were the slowest qualifying team.
Regardless of lane position, they ran good enough to make it to the state finals while also believing they left some meat on the 4x400 bone.
Comets trio set to go
The Comets have Coy Ruess going in the 800 as well as Ashton Burroughs in the 1,600 and Jimena Fierro in the 1,500.
For Ruess, he's the experienced one. He's a senior. But the other two are not yet seniors. Fierro is a junior and Burroughs just a freshman.
For the former, it'll be one last go-round of high school track. For the latter two, it'll be a chance to make a name for themselves not only this season but for next season ... and in Fierro's case, the next few seasons.
It might not all come down to getting a gold medal, but having three members of the Comet team running on the last day of the track season has to represent something special for West Liberty.
Muscatine's sprint medley
At their district meet, they set a new school record with a time of 1:34.46. They'll probably have to set a new one again in order to medal. But getting here was quite an accomplishment for the team of Aaron Webb, Hardy, Hazelwood and Yahn.
Three of the four will also compete in the 1,600 relay, which caps off the event. Regardless of finish, for the Muskies' two relay teams, it's been quite a journey.
Lane assignments
Perhaps one of the more overlooked aspects of the state track meet is the lanes the competitors have to run in, especially with the sprint races where the runners stay in the same lane throughout and the starts are staggered.
To get this far, the athletes were most likely one the best at every meet of the season to this point.
The top seeds get the middle lanes and it is seeded outward with the slower seeded times being either further inside or outside.
If someone has run in lane four practically the entire year, trying to adjust to lane one or lane eight for the last meet of the year could offer a pretty sizable challenge.
