Flu doesn't stop Independents for long

As the flu was becoming more and more a threat, it was seemingly business as usual for the Independents, who opened their 1918 season with a win over the Peru Athletic Club on Oct. 13, and were preparing for a game on Oct. 20 against the Minneapolis Marines.

However, things began to get a little more complicated, as on Oct. 16, the Illinois state board of health banned all public gatherings at "places of public amusement," closing theaters, moving picture houses, and lodge meetings, though saloons and churches were allowed to remain open, provided they had proper ventilation.

Despite the ruling from the state board, there was a question of whether the ban was extended to sporting events. The general consensus was that due to the games being held outdoors, the risk was minimal, with the Moline Daily Dispatch writing, "According to the present outlook no ban should be placed on the games as they will be outdoors and the danger of spreading of influenza in the open air is considered by physicians very slight."

Dr. C.T. Foster, a Rock Island city health physician went on record thinking that sporting events would be safe from the ruling, despite all theaters, motion picture houses and other places of amusement being closed.