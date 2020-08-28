PREP FOOTBALL REPORT

Wilton 36, Highland 30: It was a roller coaster kind of night for the visiting Wilton Beavers in the victory over hosting Highland. The teams exploded for 32 second-quarter points and then played a scoreless fourth.
In that second stanza, the Beavers scored on a Karson Willey fumble recovery in the end zone and a 74-yard punt return by Colby Sawvell.
The game was ultimately decided in the third after Highland held a 30-22 halftime advantage.
The Beavers scored on their only two third-quarter possessions, driving 74 and 89 yards as they rolled up a nice chunk of their 312 yards total offense in the game. Caleb Sawvell led the Beavers with 102 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.
The Huskies only had three second-half possessions, the first two ending in punts and the third going 12 plays and 67 yards before coughing up the ball on a fumble.
Highland, which scored on its first three possessions of the game, amassed 347 of its 396 total yards on the ground.
Durant 41, North Cedar 0: A great start propelled the Durant Wildcats to the easy opening-night victory. Durant scored all 41 points in the first half of the runaway. Nolan DeLong put the Wildcats on the board from 21 yards out for the first of four rushing TDs in the first quarter.
West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14: West Liberty got things rolling in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory after trailing 14-10 after three quarters of play.
The Comets scored twice in the fourth, the game-clinching score a 4-yarder by senior Kobe Simon with just over two minutes left in the contest. Jahsiah Galvan added the PAT to cap the scoring.
An interception by junior Caleb Wulf with under a minute to play iced the contest.
