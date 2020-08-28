PREP FOOTBALL REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilton 36, Highland 30: It was a roller coaster kind of night for the visiting Wilton Beavers in the victory over hosting Highland. The teams exploded for 32 second-quarter points and then played a scoreless fourth.

In that second stanza, the Beavers scored on a Karson Willey fumble recovery in the end zone and a 74-yard punt return by Colby Sawvell.

The game was ultimately decided in the third after Highland held a 30-22 halftime advantage.

The Beavers scored on their only two third-quarter possessions, driving 74 and 89 yards as they rolled up a nice chunk of their 312 yards total offense in the game. Caleb Sawvell led the Beavers with 102 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.

The Huskies only had three second-half possessions, the first two ending in punts and the third going 12 plays and 67 yards before coughing up the ball on a fumble.

Highland, which scored on its first three possessions of the game, amassed 347 of its 396 total yards on the ground.