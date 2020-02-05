COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Still just a sophomore, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Lane Scorpil has a surprising been there, done that attitude toward wrestling.
It isn't because Scorpil is currently 29-0. And it isn't arrogance or entitlement. It's because Scorpil is wise beyond his years on the mat.
The undefeated 106-pounder comes from a wrestling lineage. His uncle was an accomplished wrestler for Columbus. His father was a state champion wrestler at West Liberty, his mother a wrestling cheerleader in high school.
Scorpil has been around wrestling long enough to know there's a brutal honesty to the sport. The fight-or-flight nature of a match always brings out the truth. Which is to say: A wrestler gets out of it what they put in.
"He's refined himself every week," Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union head coach Joel Keller said. "It's a big deal for him to be at this point, he was kind of up and down last year, but this year he's been a great leader and captain for us."
A year ago, Scorpil had trouble packing on enough pounds to even get up to the 106-pound level. But the work he put in from the time last season ended and this one began is proving to be the difference.
"I think what did the most for him - coming from where he was last season not being a true (106-pounder), he weighed 98 pounds if we were lucky - was taking it to the next level over the offseason," assistant coach Andy Milder said. "He was in the (wrestling) room constantly and working on his skills.
"The biggest thing for Lane is his work ethic, and it's showing right now, it's paying off."
However, Scorpil still understands the process of getting better as a wrestler, and knows there's plenty of room for growth.
"I just have to keep my head on straight," said Scorpil, "and (stay away from) thinking I'm too good for anybody else. I can't overlook anyone."
The sophomore's coaches see an almost unquenchable thirst for improvement.
"He's reached our expectations, but he's not afraid to set the bar higher," Keller said. "He's really matured a lot as a wrestler and as a person."
"I call him 'Spongebob,'" said Milder, "he's still like a sponge. For a kid his age that wants to still advance from where he's already at ... when you talk to him, you can see it in his eyes, he's trying to soak up as much as he can."
However, Scorpil isn't just satisfied seeing growth as an individual, he wants to see it from the entire team. Because the team aspect, for Scorpil, is where wrestling takes on a greater meaning.
"Brotherhood," Scorpil said when asked what quality or characteristic he wishes to imprint on his teammates. "We're together in this, like a family."
The sophomore cruised through the 106-pound competition at the Southeastern Iowa Super Conference tournament in Lone Tree last Saturday. After receiving a first-round bye, Scorpil pinned Dawson Tipps of Wapello before beating Highland's Bryce Thompson by 14-7 decision in the championship match.
Having accomplished so much so fast puts Scorpil in position to be recognized as one of the Wildcats' top wrestlers to come through its distinguished program. Now he just wants to bring one of his 'brothers' with him.
"Lane has worked at it and he's paid the price," Milder said. "There's still work to be done, of course, but there gets to be a point where the other kids in the room are feeding off of his success and it becomes contagious."
With a family tradition steeped in wrestling, the drive and work ethic to achieve any and all goals he sets for himself combined with coaches and teammates around him to help and try to keep up, one can only guess at where wrestling will take Scorpil in the future.
But for now, he reminds himself to take a minute and soak it all in.
"It's amazing to look up every day at the board (of Columbus' best wrestlers)," said Scorpil, "I hope to be on it someday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.