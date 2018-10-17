DURANT, Iowa − It may be volleyball season, but that doesn't mean Durant senior Kamryn Meyer has put softball on hold.
In the midst of preparing for the Wildcats' first regional volleyball match Monday in the quarterfinals, Meyer solidified her college plans over the weekend with a verbal commitment to play Division I softball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
She'll play for Amanda Rivera-Eberhart, who was just hired as the Mavericks' new softball coach in July after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue.
"I was looking at Bradley, and then I had a couple other (schools) looking at me, but I just thought that (Nebraska-Omaha) was where I was supposed to go," Meyer said. "I really liked the atmosphere, and I really the love the coaches. They're really homey so it will be nice up there."
While helping lead the Durant volleyball team to a 24-8 regular-season record this fall, Meyer has also been playing club softball and just returned from a trip to Kansas City this past weekend. She'll be in St. Louis, Arkansas and Kansas City again before the club season wraps up around the end of November.
Even after collecting a 22-2 record, 0.82 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 144⅔ innings pitched this past summer for Durant while also leading the team in hitting with a .504 batting average and 44 RBIs, Meyer was adamant that there was still room for improvement.
That's been a focus for her this fall.
"Just working on bettering myself as a pitcher and a hitter, working on my spins, going to lessons and just getting after it," Meyer said.
In four years for the Wildcats, Meyer has compiled a 49-5 record, 1.02 ERA and 494 strikeouts. Her .504 batting average this past season was a 189-point improvement from the previous summer. She's also been a member of three state-qualifying teams in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Even though the Wildcats will be playing under a new coach for the first time since 2008 after Steve Hopkins resigned to take the Muscatine head coaching position, expectations remain sky-high for a team that went 32-3 last summer and graduated just one senior.
For now, though, Meyer's attention is on volleyball and continuing a season that has seen the Wildcats improve from a 14-21 campaign last year to being ranked No. 12 in the final IGHSAU poll.
"We have to focus on volleyball first, finish that out," Meyer said. "And then the goal every year is to win conference and make it to state (in softball)."
Once volleyball and club softball end this fall, Meyer will continue to take softball lessons and attend open gyms in the winter in preparation for one last go-round with potentially six other seniors and a mission to redeem last season's early exit from the regional softball tournament.