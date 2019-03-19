Javin Drake, formerly of Wilton High School, earned recognition in the Summit League by being named co-Pitcher of the Week. Drake, now a junior at Western Illinois University, recently pitched eight innings in what amounted to a 3-0 shutout victory for the Leathernecks.
The 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher has had two outings since the eight inning shutout, one start and a one inning-plus relief appearance. So far Drake has a 2-3 record this season, but the two wins in the early goings this season tie his win total from a year ago.
His ERA is currently 3.97, seventh-best among Summit League pitchers and he has 38 strikeouts, which leads the conference. He also sports a team-best 1.32 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP).
The eight-inning outing that was responsible for his recognition this week was the longest of his career to date, an appearance in which he accounted for ten strikeouts (also a collegiate career high) while throwing 118 pitches.
As a team, the Leathernecks are 6-12 so far with a 1-2 conference record.
Drake's award was shared with Joey Machado of Omaha.
