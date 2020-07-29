Four-run sixth fuels Ogden win over Louisa-Muscatine

“They made adjustments and they hit the ball.”

Ogden head coach Mike Moses credited his team’s perseverance in coming through in the sixth.

“They back each other and keep each other’s chin up no matter what,” said Moses. “Things didn’t look good early. We couldn’t hardly touch (Sanders).”

Before the sixth, Louisa-Muscatine looked to have some measure of control, albeit with only a two-run lead, while getting a splendid all-around performance from Sanders.

The L-M senior standout strolled into second for a double her first at-bat and singled in both Falcon runs in the third. She ended 2-for-3 at the plate.

On the mound, Sanders, a UNI softball commit, went for 13 strikeouts, of which 10 came in the first four innings. She also recorded four putouts, ranging from a base hit-robbing snag of a liner to a slick back-handed stop and toss to first. Of the first 16 Ogden outs, Sanders had a hand in all but one, a fly out to left that ended the third.

“(Hailey) did an outstanding job in the circle,” said Butler. “You can’t take anything away from Ogden. They made adjustments throughout the game. They were chasing the rise ball early on and they made adjustments and got key hits when they needed them.”