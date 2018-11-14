Four River Valley Conference standouts made their college commitments official Wednesday by signing national letters of intent. Here’s a look at the RVC seniors who signed with Division I programs on national signing day.
Jared Townsend, Iowa
The Wilton senior signed with the Hawkeye baseball program Wednesday afternoon. Townsend, a three-year starter for the Beavers, has compiled a career 126-5 record on the mound with a 2.16 earned run average and 223 strikeouts.
He’s also a career .421 hitter with three home runs and 88 RBIs in his career.
“He has been very good on the mound with some big wins for us the past three years," Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said in a statement to the Journal.
“He is an elite pitcher.”
Townsend compiled an 8-3 record with career-bests in earned run average (1.29), innings pitched (65) and strikeouts (128) as a junior.
Aubrey Putman, Western Illinois
The Beaver standout signed two years after giving the Leathernecks a verbal commitment to play volleyball.
Putman just wrapped up her senior season that featured Wilton’s first trip to the state tournament since 2004. She ranked second in Class 2A with 457 kills this season and compiled 1,598 in her high school career.
Macy Akers, Northern Iowa
The multi-sport standout made her choice of Division I softball official when she signed with the Panthers on Wednesday morning.
Akers played center field, third base and shortstop for West Liberty last summer. Before breaking her thumb late in the season, Akers had a .449 batting average, .628 slugging percentage, 28 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts for the Comets.
Kamryn Meyer, University of Nebraska-Omaha
Meyer signed to play softball for the Mavericks just one month after giving her verbal commitment to the program.
The Durant senior has been dominant in the circle during her high school career but took it to another level as a junior. Meyer compiled a 22-2 record last summer with a .82 earned run average, .133 opponent batting average and 235 strikeouts.
She also had a team-high 44 RBIs and .504 batting average.
