Shane Mathias was undecided about whether or not he wanted to wrestle in college as recently as last winter’s state tournament. However, when the Muscatine senior saw his season come to an end after a 32-11 record he knew his career couldn’t stop there.
“I realized I didn’t want that to be it,” Mathias said. “I didn’t want my last wrestling match part of a school team to be a loss.”
Mathias was one of 14 senior athletes honored at College Commitment Day Wednesday afternoon at Muscatine High School. The senior 220-pounder and two-time state qualifier will head to Simpson College to further his wrestling career.
“I’m trying to think about (college wrestling) as the hardest thing I’ll ever do,” Mathias said. “I’ll have to work every second to be great.”
Like Mathias, teammate Dalton Sell also came to the realization that he wanted to continue his wrestling career when his high school career ended at the state tournament. Sell, who finished 36-10 at 195 pounds, will head to Graceland University to wrestle.
“They gave me a summer workout thing and I’m trying to do that as best as I possibly can,” Sell said. “(I want) to get myself in shape and ready for the season.”
Meanwhile, both Macey Rogers and Cooper Zeck are headed to Coe College to play a sport.
Rogers, 15 months removed from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, will play basketball for the womens program. She averaged 5.3 points per game as a senior and 9.9 points per game as a junior before her injury for the Muskie girls.
"When I thought about college I thought about a big school," Rogers said. "I thought that would be the right fit for me. But (at Coe) all of the people were super nice and the campus was perfect. With a good school and basketball program that was it for me.”
Zeck will play tight end for the Coe College football team. He played an integral role in the Muskies’ turnaround in 2018, as they went 5-4 after a two-win season a year ago. Zeck had 30 receptions for 287 yards and five touchdowns.
“I went and had a conversation with coach (Jake) Mueller last offseason and we went through some of the things necessary to go about the process,” Zeck said. “(He said) physicality is the biggest thing they look for.
“Not necessarily being 100% crisp in your position but if you’re physical and athletic you can work on all the little things.”
Ten more Muskie athletes were honored at Wednesday’s ceremony.
Drew Logel, Cornell College, baseball
Logel led the Muskie baseball team with 23 RBIs last season.
Kaylie Reynolds, Des Moines Area Community College, softball
The catcher belted seven home runs for the Muscatine softball team last summer and caught two runners stealing.
Andy Garcia, Iowa Central Community College, cross country and track
After four years on the cross country and track teams in Muscatine Garcia will run at least two more years.
Owen Hazelwood, Iowa Central Community College, track
A fixture on the track team, Hazelwood will run on the sprint medley and 1,600 relays at the state meet later this week.
Gabe Mulder, Iowa Wesleyan University, basketball
Mulder averaged 2.1 points per game for the Muscatine boys basketball team last winter.
Shayleen Perez, Iowa Central Community College, cheerleading
She is one of three Muscatine seniors heading to Iowa Central.
Haley Jarrett, Kirkwood Community College, softball
Jarrett led the Muskies with 41 RBIs and had a .383 batting average for the Muscatine softball team last summer.
Carrie Nelson, Kirkwood Community College, softball
Nelson was Muscatine's workhorse in the circle a season ago, posting a 14-8 record with a 1.93 earned run average.
Carissa Johnson, St. Ambrose University, dance
The only Muskie heading to the Davenport private school.
Trinity Christy, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, soccer
Fresh off a hat trick earlier in the week, Christy has six goals and counting for the Muscatine girls soccer team.
