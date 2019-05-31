Soccer
Assumption notches 10-0 win over Columbus Junction: The Wildcats earned the right to play the Knights by virtue of a weather-shortened 7-0 over Wapello in the substate semifinal on Tuesday. Assumption's Lauren Herrig scored on two corner kicks within the first five minutes of the second half to end the game after Assumption took an 8-0 lead into the half.
Liana Sweezer recorded four saves in the loss. Columbus ends the season with a record of 7-7.
Softball
Muscatine rides power streak to two wins in Iowa City: Taking part in the University of Iowa Classic softball tournament, the lady Muskies hit home runs in both games on Friday. They defeated Pleasantville 13-6 in their opener and Iowa City Regina 7-3 in their later contest.
The first round-tripper for Muscatine came off the bat of Nikole Molia, the second delivered by Kaylie Reynolds. Bree Seaman got the win for the Muskies against Pleasantville while teammate Carrie Nelson was the victorious hurler in the Regina game.
Durant takes two in Iowa City: The Wildcats got a 4-0 win over Prairie and then proceeded to pick up an 8-1 victory over Fairfield during the tournament at the University of Iowa.
So far, Durant is undefeated this season, sporting a 7-0 mark. Furthermore, they've only given up ten runs total over those seven games while scoring 48 over that same span.
Wilton controls Fort Madison from beginning to end: The Beavers took a 1-0 lead after the opening inning and didn't look back on their way to an eventual 6-1 victory.
After Wilton scored in their first set of at-bats, they went on to tack on two in the third and two more in the fourth. Their last run came across home plate in the bottom of the sixth, leading to the Beavers securing the win in the top of the seventh.
Highland takes down Wapello: The Arrows lost to Huskies 4-2. Anesa Noa took the loss for Wapello.
Offensively, Mady Reid had and RBI on a 2-4 outing at the plate that included a double. The defeat drops the Arrows to 2-3 on the season.
Columbus Junction drops to Winfield-Mount Union: The Wildcats couldn't get much of anything going offensively as they suffered a 10-0 loss at the hands to Winfield-Mount Union.
Columbus won their opener for the season against Mediapolis by an 11-6 margin, but they have since lost five straight, scoring just two runs in the process.
Baseball
Wapello at Highland called off: The scheduled game that pitted the Indians against Highland was postponed due to field conditions. No makeup date is known at this time.
