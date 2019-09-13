West Liberty narrowly escapes Anamosa for one-point win: It took a late defensive stand, but the Comets held their 22-21 lead until the final whistle.
Will Esmoil had two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Comets offensively. West Liberty also converted a 41-yard Hail Mary just before halftime. Gavin Chown was on the receiving end of the pass from Talen Dengler.
Anamosa's Graham Humpal did some damage through the air in the loss, passing for 195 yards and two scores.
The victory gets West Liberty in the season's win column, they now stand at 1-2 on the year.
Mid-Prairie a big winner over Wilton: The Golden Hawks scored relentlessly against the Beavers en route to a 40-6 win in Wilton.
Mid-Prairie was consistent in their attack as they scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 28-0 lead into the halftime break.
Wilton got their first score in the second half two plays after recovering a Mid-Prairie fumble inside the red zone. Quarterback Mason Ormsby scored on a keeper to make it 28-6. But it only took the Golden Hawks six plays to answer back and make it 34-6.
The loss drops Wilton to 1-2 on the season. The Beavers were coming off route of Northeast in Week 2 by a 46-7 final.
Tipton squeaks by Durant: Both teams came into the Week 3 matchup winners in Week 1, but defeated in game two. In the end, the Tigers came away eight-point winners, 21-13.
With the loss, Durant drops to 1-2, suffering two straight losses after a promising start to the season with a 24-0 win over Wilton in Week 1.
The Wildcats were without a big part of their team after seeing Drew DeLong suffer a wrist injury last week.
Wapello scores a win over Northeast: It was tight through the early goings as the the Rebels went into the half holding a 10-7 lead over the Indians. But Wapello came back and made away with a 28-23 road victory.
The Indians are now 2-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming a week ago to West Branch. Wapello defeated Louisa-Muscatine 26-12 in the opener.
L-M a big winner over Columbus: Louisa-Muscatine beat Columbus Community in a route, 54-8.
Columbus was coming off their first win in 11 games. However, the Falcons were just too much for the Wildcats on Friday night. With the blowout win, L-M moves to 2-1 and suddenly have a very high-powered as they put up 54 points for the second consecutive week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.