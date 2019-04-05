Boys track
Durant jumpers go one-two in high jump: Senior Mason Compton and junior Jake Willkomm took first and second in the long jump at the Tiger Relays in Tipton. Compton successfully completed a jump at 20-01.5 while Willkomm went 20-00.5.
Willkomm also took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.12. Durant scored 61 team points, which put it in sixth place at the event.
Louisa-Muscatine also had a couple successful sprinters as Kaden Schneider won the 100 in a time of 12.20 and Chase Kruse was the top 400-meter hurdler, finishing in 58.71 seconds. Louisa-Muscatine finished 10th with 38.5 points.
Other local teams that competed in the event were West Liberty (who finished fifth with 66 points) and Wilton (10th with 13 points).
Boys soccer
Wapello get shut out: The Indians failed to score a goal in their game against West Burlington Notre Dame. Wapello lost 10-0.
Wapello was under constant attack as senior goalkeeper Noah Holland had nine saves besides the goals that the team allowed.
