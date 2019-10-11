West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14: Jahsiah Galvan scored two touchdowns and the Comets jumped out to a three-touchdown lead to pick up a crucial district win Friday night.

West Liberty (4-3, 2-1 Class 2A, District 5) scored the first points of the game on a 42-yard punt return by Galvan. The Comet sophomore broke a handful of tackles to give West Liberty a lead, which it never relinquished.

Galvan scored his second touchdown of the game later in the second quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Talen Dengler.

Chase Kruse got the Falcons (4-3, 2-1 Class 2A, District 5) on the board with a 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cut the Comets' lead to 13-6. Kruse finished with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

West Liberty took control in the third quarter when senior running back Will Esmoil broke a 62-yard touchdown run to take a 20-6 lead, and a Gavin Chown rushing touchdown extended that lead to 27-6.

Esmoil led the way for the Comets with 113 rushing yards. The Comet defense recovered two fumbles and intercepted Kruse once in the game.

Durant 34, Highland 13: Marcus Engstler and Nolan DeLong scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the Wildcats to a three-touchdown win on homecoming Friday night.

Durant (4-3, 2-1 Class A, District 6) scored the first touchdown of the game on a 56-yard touchdown run by DeLong, and the freshman later gave the Wildcats a 13-6 lead with his second touchdown run of the game.

Keagan Head gave Durant a 20-6 lead over Highland (4-3, 1-2) entering halftime with a touchdown run of his own.

Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Engstler scored one of his two touchdown to give Durant a commanding 27-13 lead. The Wildcats have now won two consecutive games.

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6: Mediapolis running back Klay Foster rushed for 308 yards on 21 carries to hand Wilton a lopsided loss Friday night.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Class 1A, District 5) scored the game's first nine touchdowns. The Beavers (1-6, 0-3) got on the board in the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Colby Sawvell.

Foster added two touchdown runs, including a 69-yard run in the second quarter to give Mediapolis a 28-0 lead.

Wapello 57, Van Buren 14: Wapello jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the opening quarter and cruised to a district win on Friday.

The Indians (4-3, 2-1 Class 1A, District 5) have now won two consecutive games.

Wapello led 22-8 after one quarter, and extended that lead to 43-8 over Van Buren (1-6, 1-2) at halftime.

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus 6: The Wildcats suffered their second consecutive lopsided loss on Friday night. Sigourney-Keota improved to 7-0 and 3-0 in Class 1A District 5. Columbus, meanwhile, dropped to 1-7 on the season and 0-3 in district play.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Load comments