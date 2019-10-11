West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14: Jahsiah Galvan scored two touchdowns and the Comets jumped out to a three-touchdown lead to pick up a crucial district win Friday night.
West Liberty (4-3, 2-1 Class 2A, District 5) scored the first points of the game on a 42-yard punt return by Galvan. The Comet sophomore broke a handful of tackles to give West Liberty a lead, which it never relinquished.
Galvan scored his second touchdown of the game later in the second quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Talen Dengler.
Chase Kruse got the Falcons (4-3, 2-1 Class 2A, District 5) on the board with a 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cut the Comets' lead to 13-6. Kruse finished with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
West Liberty took control in the third quarter when senior running back Will Esmoil broke a 62-yard touchdown run to take a 20-6 lead, and a Gavin Chown rushing touchdown extended that lead to 27-6.
Esmoil led the way for the Comets with 113 rushing yards. The Comet defense recovered two fumbles and intercepted Kruse once in the game.
Durant 34, Highland 13: Marcus Engstler and Nolan DeLong scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the Wildcats to a three-touchdown win on homecoming Friday night.
Durant (4-3, 2-1 Class A, District 6) scored the first touchdown of the game on a 56-yard touchdown run by DeLong, and the freshman later gave the Wildcats a 13-6 lead with his second touchdown run of the game.
Keagan Head gave Durant a 20-6 lead over Highland (4-3, 1-2) entering halftime with a touchdown run of his own.
Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Engstler scored one of his two touchdown to give Durant a commanding 27-13 lead. The Wildcats have now won two consecutive games.
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6: Mediapolis running back Klay Foster rushed for 308 yards on 21 carries to hand Wilton a lopsided loss Friday night.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Class 1A, District 5) scored the game's first nine touchdowns. The Beavers (1-6, 0-3) got on the board in the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Colby Sawvell.
Foster added two touchdown runs, including a 69-yard run in the second quarter to give Mediapolis a 28-0 lead.
Wapello 57, Van Buren 14: Wapello jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the opening quarter and cruised to a district win on Friday.
The Indians (4-3, 2-1 Class 1A, District 5) have now won two consecutive games.
Wapello led 22-8 after one quarter, and extended that lead to 43-8 over Van Buren (1-6, 1-2) at halftime.
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus 6: The Wildcats suffered their second consecutive lopsided loss on Friday night. Sigourney-Keota improved to 7-0 and 3-0 in Class 1A District 5. Columbus, meanwhile, dropped to 1-7 on the season and 0-3 in district play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.