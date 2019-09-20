Louisa-Muscatine edges Mediapolis for road win: It wasn't quite the offensive outburst they've had the past couple weeks where the Falcons scored a combined 108 points over two games, but Louisa-Muscatine did just enough to hand the Class 1A top-ten ranked Bulldogs their first loss of the season by a 22-21 final.
The Falcons have now won three in a row after dropping their season opener to Wapello.
West Liberty comeback bid falls short: The Comets were trailing 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, but the Comets returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown to make the score 28-12, but the Comets ultimately fell by a 42-20 score.
After the kickoff return, the Comets had a chance to tighten things up, but an 85-yard touchdown toss by Washington opened things back up. West Liberty matched down to score again, but they were unable to get stops late in the game.
West Liberty is now 1-3 for the season.
Benton's big first half spurs route of Wilton: The Bobcats put up 48 points in the first two quarters of play to prompt their win over the Beavers. In fact, the big first half is all Benton needed as the final ended up 48-14.
Quarterback Mason Ormsby went 12-19 for 256 yards for Wilton in the loss. Buddy Darting led the Beavers in receiving yards with 104 on three catches, including an 82-yard touchdown from Ormsby in the second quarter.
Of the 62 combined points scored, only eight were scored in the second half. That was an Ormsby pass to Colby Sawvell that went for 28 yards.
The loss means the Beavers fall to 1-3 on the season.
Columbus comes up short against North Cedar: The Wildcats dropped their third home game of the season, this one to North Cedar by a score of 33-8.
Since Columbus was one of the few teams across the state to play a Week 0 game, the Wildcats have four games under their belts and are now 1-4. Their win came on the road against GMG in Week 2. Columbus won that 20-12.
