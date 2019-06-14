Softball
Louisa-Muscatine fends off Danville: The Falcons have only had two games so far this season that have been decided by two runs or less (not counting their lone loss to North Scott that ended 3-0).
Danville made that number three. However, Louisa-Muscatine still ended up victorious by a 5-3 final. The win improve the Falcons to 18-1 on the season.
Wilton loses two to 5A teams at the Jack North Softball Classic: In the first game at Des Moines East High School, the Beavers gave up a run in the first but came right back to put up four in the top of the second.
Wilton would score three more in the top of the third, but could only manage one more run the rest of the game to lose a nail-biter in extra innings 9-8 to Iowa City High. The Little Hawks scored four runs across the last three innings to snatch the victory out from under the Beavers.
The second game wasn't so close. The Beavers fell to Bettendorf by a final of 12-0 in three innings.
Baseball
Wapello falls to New London: The Indians had a chance to extend the game in the fourth down ten, but were unable to get anything going, which meant the ten-run rule went into effect and Wapello ended up on the wrong side of an 11-1 score.
The loss drops the Indians to 3-9 overall on the season. They've now lost six of their last seven. But the team has a chance to gain a couple more in the win column as they are set for a doubleheader against one-win Winfield-Mount Union on Monday.
