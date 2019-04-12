Try 3 months for $3
West Liberty logo

Girls soccer

West Liberty blanked by Williamsburg: The Comets were shut out on the road en route to a 6-0 loss to Williamsburg. 

West Liberty is now 0-2, which puts them behind Regina Catholic and Monticello in the RVC, but the Comets are one of four teams in the conference that has yet to get in the win column.

Boys track and field

Weather again forces cancellation: The varsity meet at Mid-Prairie that Louisa-Muscatine was scheduled to take part it was called off with no makeup date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments