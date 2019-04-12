Girls soccer
West Liberty blanked by Williamsburg: The Comets were shut out on the road en route to a 6-0 loss to Williamsburg.
West Liberty is now 0-2, which puts them behind Regina Catholic and Monticello in the RVC, but the Comets are one of four teams in the conference that has yet to get in the win column.
Boys track and field
Weather again forces cancellation: The varsity meet at Mid-Prairie that Louisa-Muscatine was scheduled to take part it was called off with no makeup date.
