Girls soccer
Muskies win on PKs: Muscatine played their first game of a weekend tournament in Burlington against Springfield (Ill.). It was a tight game throughout as neither team was able to win in regulation, leading the game to be decided by the second round of penalty kicks.
The game was tied 1-1 heading to the round of penalty kicks. In the first round, both teams converted four of five kicks. In the second, Muscatine senior Vada Fridley and sophomore Jenna McLaughlin found the back of the net while goalkeeper Abigail Rhoades came up with the game-winning save on Springfield's second kick of the extra session.
Muscatine took a 1-0 deficit into halftime, but managed to fight their way back for the win.
"(In the) second half, we were able to move the ball a little bit quicker," Muskie head coach Nate Meineke said, "(we got the ball) out in space and attacked from there.
"The second half we definitely showed more flashes of what we're capable of."
Columbus keeps Wapello winless: Sophomore Odalyz Valdez scored half of Columbus' goals on their way to a 4-1 victory over Wapello.
The Wildcats' two other goals came from senior Venessa Mena and freshman Juvixa Valdez. After splitting their first four games, the win moves the Columbus girls team to the right side of .500.
For Wapello, they continue to search for their first win on the season. The loss drops them to 0-4 on the season. Their one goal in this game came from sophomore Megan Kroeger.
Boys soccer
Columbus shuts out Wapello: The Indians were held without a goal during a contest in which they eventually fell to Columbus by a score of 4-0.
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead into halftime and found the back of the net once more in the second half for good measure. The Wapello defense and goalkeeper were tested early and often as the Beaver goaltender had to make 13 saves aside from the four goals given up.
Girls golf
Reynolds leads Muscatine to 4th-place finish: The Muskie girls golf team was one of eight teams that competed at the Mount Pleasant Invitation on Friday. Muscatine registered a team score of 463 over the course of the 18-hole round.
The home team, Mount Pleasant, won the meet by four strokes over Ottumwa by shooting a 395. Jaden Bradford of Ottumwa took home the medal from the event. Bradford shot a meet-best 87.
Hannah Reynolds had the best round for the Muskies. Reynolds ended the day with a 107. Alexis Moeller finished with a 116. The other Muskie team members (Kenni Hawkins, McKenzi Day and Kate Manjoine) all came in with scores betwen Moeller's 116 and 122.
