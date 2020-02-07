WILTON, Iowa — The Tipton girls basketball team got the best of Wilton, resulting in a 53-42 final in favor of the Tigers.
Wilton's record following the loss sits at 6-13 on the season.
Ella Caffrey led the Beavers in scoring with 12. Kelsey Drake had 11.
Rachel Bierman finished with a game-high 23 to guide the Tigers to victory.
Wilton will be in West Liberty on Tuesday before heading to Bellevue on Thursday for their regular season finale. The Beavers' first postseason game will be Feb. 15 in Columbus against the Wildcats.
Comet girls drop fourth game of year: The West Liberty girls basketball team's record dropped to 16-4 on the year after suffering a 46-40 loss to Regina Catholic on Friday night in Iowa City.
The middle two periods were an offensive struggle for both sides, as 26 points were scored combined in quarters two and three for both teams.
However, in the fourth, Regina ripped off 21 points to West Liberty's 16 to go on to the home win.
The Comets will play Wilton at home on Tuesday to cap off the regular season. Their tournament play starts on Feb. 15 in West Liberty against Mid-Prairie.
Boys basketball
Wapello gets a win over Danville: Maddox Griffin scored a game-high 19 as the Indians improved to 9-9 on the season with a 61-52 road win over Danville.
Caden Thomas had 14 and Rhett Smith 13 for Wapello.
The Indians used a 22-point fourth quarter to close out the win. Wapello's next game will be Tuesday at Pekin before their final regular season game at Keota on Friday, Feb. 14.
Tipton boys take down Wilton: The Tigers scored a big win over the Beavers, to the tune of an 87-66 final, giving Tipton their fourth consecutive win.
Tipton opened up a 24-12 advantage after one period of play. That lead expanded to 48-27 by the halftime break.
The loss drops Wilton's season record to 3-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.