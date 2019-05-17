Boys golf
Townsend headed to state: Jared Townsend wanted nothing more than the entire Wilton boys golf team to qualify for the Class 2A state meet. However, qualifying as an individual by shooting a 75 at Friday's district finals isn't a bad consolation prize for the senior.
Townsend's 75 tied him for the second-lowest score of any individual qualifier in Class 2A.
"I was getting off the tee box really well, making some putts and getting up and down," Townsend said. "I had a pretty good day."
The Beavers shot a 353 to place fifth at the district meet. Brock Hartley (82) Cory Anderson (83) and Brayton Wade (86) all broke 90 for Wilton. West Branch won the meet with a 304, Williamsburg was second with a 310 and Durant seventh with a 353.
Lucas Callison and Logan Callison both shot an 82 to lead Durant.
"It definitely would have been nice to have the whole team go (to state)," Townsend said. "We shot the best we had all year but it just wasn't enough to get there today."
Townsend will golf at the Class 2A state meet next Thursday and Friday at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Durant's Paulsen shoots hole in one: Koby Paulsen's hole in one came on the 13th hole Friday at Heritage Oaks in Wapello. He shot a 100 for the Wildcats.
Boys soccer
Zepeda, Nunez land on first team: Wapello's Hector Zepeda and Columbus Junction's Omar Nunez both landed on first team all-conference when the Southeast Iowa Super Conference teams were released Friday afternoon.
Zepeda, a sophomore, leads the Indians with 10 goals this season. Nunez has three assists on the season and the sophomore anchors the Wildcat's defense.
Columbus (5-8) also landed two players on the second team in its top two goal scorers, Felix Solis and Angel Hernandez. Solis leads the team with five goals on the season and Hernandez has three.
For Wapello (2-11), Jacob Ewart, the team's top defender, was selected second team all-conference.
Alex Rivas (Columbus), Luis Guerrero (Columbus), Joel Chaney (Wapello) and Christopher Ewart (Wapello) were all named honorable mention.
Burlington Notre Dame goalie TJ Schramm was named conference player of the year.
