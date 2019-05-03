Wilton logo

Boys golf

Townsend wins with 77: The Wilton senior won the Golden Hawk Invitational by two strokes Friday, edging out Mid-Prarie's Noah Schlaubaugh (79) and teammate Brock Hartley (79).

Townsend had two birdies and 12 pars on his way to first-place. Wilton's 320 18-hole team score was good enough for a second-place finish behind champion West Branch, which shot a 320.

For Durant, Lucas Callison managed an eighth-place finish with an 87. The Wildcats shot a 379 and placed fifth.

Girls golf

Wilton takes third: Annabel Grings placed third with a 95 18-hole score to lead Wilton to a third-place team finish at Thursday's Tipton Invitational. Taylor Garvin gave the Beavers as second top-five finisher, as her 96 was good enough for fifth place.

Eleny Owens (101) and Lexi Walker (111) rounded out Wilton's scorecard. Tipton won the invitational with a 383 team score, Williamsburg placed second with a 392 and Wilton third with a 403.

Durant placed seventh with a 455 and West Liberty eighth with a 459.

Boys soccer

Assumption 2, Columbus 0: Columbus' Keegan Atkinson had 15 saves but the Wildcats' offense never found an opening in a shutout loss to the Knights on Friday. Columbus, which dropped to 3-6 on the season, didn't have a shot compared to 34 for Assumption.

Peter Schumacher and Nick Burkhart each scored one goal in the first half to lead Assumption.

