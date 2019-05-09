Girls golf
Muscatine finishes four strokes behind Assumption: Despite having two golfers shoot in the 40s -- Ellie Howard with a 46 and Sarah McKillip a 49 -- and two more in the 50s -- Alexis Moeller at 54 and Makenzi Day 55 -- the Muskies finished four strokes in back of Davenport Assumption, 200-204.
Olivia Leinart led all scores with a 44 after nine holes at Geneva Golf and Country Club. it was a team effort for the Knights, as all six golfers had a sub-60 round.
Despite not coming away with the team victory, it was an encouraging day for the Muskies as Howard, McKillip, Day and especially Moeller golfed under their nine-hole season averages.
Boys and girls track and field
All state qualifying track and field cancelled: The Class 4A state qualifying meet scheduled to take place Thursday at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium was postponed a day.
However, due to the lack of volunteers that could come back today and no guarantee an official time keeper would be on hand, the event today will take place at North Scott High School. Field events are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. with running events taking place around 4:30 p.m.
The postponement was made around 1 p.m. on Thursday. State athletic officials called off all Thursday meets around the state.
The Class 2A district meet that was schedule for Thursday at Tipton wil be held today at the same location. Area team involved are: Columbus, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Liberty and Wilton.
The field events are slated to start at 4 p.m. with running events scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
