Softball
West Liberty beats Camanche by five: Coming into the game, the 20-1 Comets had won eight of their last nine by 10 runs or more. While West Liberty did not attain that margin of victory, they did come out on top against Camanche by a 5-0 score.
West Liberty out-hit the Indians 10 to 1. Comet pitcher Isabelle True threw a gem, allowing only the lone base hit and walking four while striking out nine in the complete-game shutout.
The win improves the Comets to 21-1 on the season.
Columbus can't hang with Highland: The Wildcats hung around and had a chance through the first three innings as the score was 2-0 in favor of the Huskies at that point of the game.
The floodgates opened in the fourth, however, as Highland scored five en route to an eventual 11-0 defeat of Columbus. By the end of the game, the Huskies had put up runs in five of the seven innings played.
Wilton hangs on against Mount Pleasant: The score was 5-2 in favor of the Beavers after the fifth, but a Panther comeback made things tense, though Wilton would stifle Mount Pleasant's attempt to steal the victory. The Beavers got the win by a 6-5 final.
With the win, Wilton improves to 16-13 for the season.
Bowling
National tournament results: This past weekend representatives from Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine competed in the 2019 U.S. High School National Championship in Indianapolis.
L-M's Dustin Beaham, who qualified as an individual, bowled a 266 in the opening round and rode that to place 52nd in the opening round, good enough to make the cut. Beaham then placed 41st to advance to the second Survivor's Round. The Falcon junior rolled a 226 and 244 to place 26th and advance yet again. But Beaham's run would end in Survivor Round 3, where he scored a 201, placing 29th out of 32 (the top 16 advanced).
The Falcons also sent their girls team to compete, as did Muscatine. The Muskies' team placed 24th in the opening round, which was not high enough to advance. Louisa-Muscatine, however, finished in 15th and did advance. Over the span of three games and one baker game, the L-M team rolled a 3,146. But the team was eliminated in the next round, placing 16th.
For the Muscatine boys, they did not make it out of the initial qualifying round, finishing 43rd.
