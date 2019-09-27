Football
Mediapolis 14, Wapello 10: Mediapolis scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:57 remaining in the game to hand Wapello (2-3, 0-1 Class 1A District 5) its third loss of the season.
The Bulldogs scored the winning touchdown on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Regan Thornburg to Owen Timmerman.
The game was a defensive battle throughout, with the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 Class 1A District 5) leading the Indians 7-3 after the first half in Wapello. That score remained through three quarters until the Indians' Tade Parsons found Ricky Pforts for a three-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-7 lead.
Pforts, a senior, led the way for Wapello with 25 carries for 115 yards.
However, Wapello eventually relinquished that lead and went on to lose its second straight game.
Sigourney-Keota 40, Wilton 6: After multiple lightning delays, Friday's district tilt was called in the third quarter and Sigourney-Keota was declared the winner.
Sigourney-Keota (5-0, 1-0 Class 1A District 5) piled up 333 rushing yards in the game and scored 14 first-quarter points to quickly take control. Wilton (1-4, 0-1 Class 1A District 5) trailed 34-6 at halftime, with its lone score coming on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Mason Ormsby to Colby Sawvell.
Ormsby passed for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
JD Stout led the way for Sigourney-Keota with 14 carries for 190 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Columbus, Van Buren postponed to Monday: Friday's matchup was moved to Monday at 6 p.m. due to inclement weather. The game is still scheduled to be played at Columbus Junction High School.
Boys golf
Day one of MAC cancelled: The opening day of Friday's Mississippi Athletic Boys Golf Tournament was cancelled due to inclement weather. Weather pending, Muscatine and the other MAC schools plan to start Day 2 Saturday at 9 a.m.
