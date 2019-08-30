Football
Wapello starts season on winning note over L-M: The Indians took a 13-6 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Coming out of the intermission, Wapello rode a big third quarter to a 26-12 win.
Louisa-Muscatine gave up 13 points in the third as Wapello begins the season in the win column.
Chase Kruse had 150 yards rushing on 25 carries for the Falcons and Hayden Calvelage added 95 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for L-M to overtake Wapello.
The Indians' attack was led by a combination of Tade Parsons and Ricky Pforts. Parsons completed 6-of-9 passes for 126 yards and a score. Pforts went for 133 yards on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times and reaching the endzone once.
West Branch runs away from West Liberty: Both sides were rendered scoreless after one quarter in West Liberty. The scoring would pick up, however, and the Bears went on to pick up the 28-6 win.
In the second quarter, West Branch would score two touchdowns to go up 14-0 before the Comets would get on the board.
Highland trounces Columbus: The Wildcats couldn't get much of anything going on either side of the ball as they fell to Highland by a final of 56-6.
The Huskies scored early, often and kept at it relentlessly throughout. At halftime, Highland led 36-0.
Columbus was one of a few teams across the state that played last Friday, a game in which they lost 38-0 to Cardinal. The Wildcats went 0-9 last season and 3-6 in 2017.
