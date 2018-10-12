The offensive woes and a below .500 start now seem like a distant memory for the West Liberty football team.
West Liberty won its fourth consecutive game Friday with a 35-7 win over Camanche to clinch a playoff berth and a share of the Class 2A district 5 title.
The Comets (5-3, 4-0) scored in the opening minutes of the game, and then took a 14-0 lead after Gavin Chown's fumble recovery set up a touchdown pass by Seth Feldman to Eben Bierman.
West Liberty took a 22-0 lead into the locker room after Feldman scored a rushing touchdown. The senior quarterback continued his impressive game in the second half with another rushing touchdown before finding Lake Newton for a touchdown pass.
Camanche (3-5, 1-3) scored in the final two minutes to avoid being shutout.
West Liberty will look to win the district title outright next week in its season finale at home against Tipton.
Wilton 34, Columbus Junction 8: The Beavers cruised to a home victory to clinch a playoff berth and at least a share of the Class 1A district 5 title.
The Wilton offense started slow with just one touchdown in each of the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead at halftime before scoring another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Wilton (7-1, 4-0) can clinch the district title outright with win at home in its regular season finale against Van Buren.
Wapello 24, Sigourney-Keota 7: The Indians never trialed while picking up a road win Friday night. Head coach Todd Parsons took to Twitter after the game and said he was "so proud" of his team's effort in all phases of the game.
Wapello (4-4, 2-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and extended that to 21-7 at halftime. Wapello, which still has a slim chance of sneaking into the playoffs, will finish the regular season at Columbus Junction.
Tipton 32, Louisa-Muscatine 16: Whatever slim playoff hopes the Falcons had are no more after a 16-point road loss Friday night.
Louisa-Muscatine (3-5, 1-3) will close out its season with a road contest at Mount Vernon.
Volleyball
Wilton's Putman surpasses 1,500 kills: The Wilton senior reached a milestone in last night's River Valley Conference Tournament. Aubrey Putman recorded 35 kills in three matches last night, leading Wilton to a 2-1 record and a second place finish in the tournament.
Putman's 383 kills rank second best in Class 2A and she has a kill efficiency of .403 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.