Boys Soccer
Iowa City Liberty 2, West Liberty 1: Gabriel Seele scored his fourth goal of the season Friday night but it wasn't enough to help West Liberty overcome an early deficit in a 2-1 loss to Iowa City Liberty.
The Comets (3-2) fell behind late in the first half when the Lightning's Kolby Godbolt scored in the 33rd minute to give Iowa City Liberty a 1-0 lead.
Class 2A No. 16 Iowa City Liberty took a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute when Patrick Ndaruhutse drilled a penalty kick. Class 1A No. 8 West Liberty fought back, as Seele scored off a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
However, it was too little, too late for the Comets.
