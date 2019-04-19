Try 3 months for $3
Boys Soccer

Iowa City Liberty 2, West Liberty 1: Gabriel Seele scored his fourth goal of the season Friday night but it wasn't enough to help West Liberty overcome an early deficit in a 2-1 loss to Iowa City Liberty.

The Comets (3-2) fell behind late in the first half when the Lightning's Kolby Godbolt scored in the 33rd minute to give Iowa City Liberty a 1-0 lead.

Class 2A No. 16 Iowa City Liberty took a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute when Patrick Ndaruhutse drilled a penalty kick. Class 1A No. 8 West Liberty fought back, as Seele scored off a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

However, it was too little, too late for the Comets.

