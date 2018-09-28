West Liberty 39, West Burlington 0: The West Liberty offense continued its hot stretch and the Comets (3-3, 2-0) reached .500 for the first time since the season began with a routine home win.
Seth Feldman completed 10-of-11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and the senior added 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Comets. Coy Ruess had 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Gabriel Melendez had 35 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Talen Dengler and Lake Newton each caught one touchdown pass, respectively.
West Liberty jumped out to a 32-0 lead midway through the second quarter and cruised to a win Friday night.
Durant 56, Cardinal 6: Durant jumped out to an early lead and never let up in a 50-point home win Friday night. The Wildcats (4-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Comets (4-2, 0-2) and extended the lead to 42-6 at halftime.
Durant cruised to a win with a running clock in the second half.
Camanche 33, Louisa-Muscatine 22: Louisa-Muscatine dropped its first district game on the road to Camanche Friday night. Louisa-Muscatine (3-3, 1-1) will play host to West Liberty in a marquee district matchup.
Wilton 35, Wapello 6: The Beavers jumped out to an early three touchdown lead after one quarter and ran past the Indians in Friday's district matchup.
Jerome Mays passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added 60 rushing yards and another touchdown for Wilton. Collin McCrabb rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown, while Brian Stillman led Wilton with 70 receiving yards.
Wapello's Noah Holland was held to 51 yards passing and one touchdown and he also threw two interceptions. Ricky Pforts struggled to 39 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
Wilton (5-1, 2-0) will hit the road to face Mediapolis, a top ten team in Class 1A, while Wapello (2-4, 0-2) will play host to Van Buren next week.
