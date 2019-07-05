Softball
West Liberty splits two at Iowa City Varsity Classic: The Comets had a pair of contests that were decided by one run, they lost to Pleasant Valley 3-2 but rebounded later to achieve victory over Davenport West 2-1.
In the opener against the Spartans, West Liberty was held to just two hits, one by Janey Gingerich as well as a home run off the bat of Finley Hall.
West Liberty held a 1-0 lead into the fifth but PV scored twice in the top. The Comets came right back and got one in the bottom to tie it, but the Spartans got what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the sixth.
Against West, all the scoring came in the first inning. For the Comets, their first time at the plate started off with a Haylee Lehman single, Hall and Austyn Crees then both followed with run-producing hits to give West Liberty the lead. Gingerich pitched the entirety of the second game for the Comets and didn't allow a run after the first.
