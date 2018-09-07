Football
West Liberty 28, Anamosa 27 (OT): Seth Feldman threw a touchdown pass to Will Esmoil, who drilled the ensuing extra point to clinch the Comets' first win of the season.
The teams entered halftime tied 0-0, but both offenses got on track to score 21 points in the second half.
Feldman scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Comets a 21-14 lead with under two minutes remaining, but Anamosa found its way to the end zone to send the game to overtime.
Anamosa missed the extra point after scoring in overtime, and West Liberty (1-2) won on Esmoil's catch and point after attempt moments later.
Wilton 22, Mid-Prairie 6: The Beavers improved to 3-0 with a two-score road win over the Golden Hawks Friday night.
Playing in wet and muddy conditions like much of the rest of the state, Mid-Prairie struck first on the opening drive to take a 6-0 lead. However, Wilton responded with a score and conversion to take an 8-6 lead, and it never trailed again. Brian Stillman scored a rushing touchdown late in first quarter to give the Beavers a 14-6 lead.
Jerome Mays scored on the opening drive of the third quarter for the Beavers' (3-0) final score of the game.
Wapello 32, Northeast 24: The Indians improved to 2-1 on the season with a road win Friday. Wapello took a 16-12 lead into halftime and stayed in front from there.
Wapello will play host to Durant (1-2) next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.