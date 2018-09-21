Jerome Mays scored five touchdowns and connected with Cory Anderson for three touchdown passes to lead Wilton to a 35-0 win over Sigourney-Keota Friday night.
The Mays and Anderson connection sparked the Beavers early and gave them a 14-0 lead after a paid of touchdowns. Wilton (4-1, 1-0) carried that lead into halftime.
The previous two matchups between Wilton and Sigourney (3-2) were decided by a combined 13 points, but the Beavers made sure Friday's homecoming game was never in doubt.
Mays hit Anderson for a 60-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and a pair of long touchdown runs by Mays put the game well out of reach.
Collin McCrabb led the Beavers' rushing attack with 11 carries for 108 yards while Mays added 92 yards on 12 carries. Mays also passed for 142 yards, and Cory Anderson had six receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilton will travel to Wapello for another district matchup next Friday.
Mediapolis 34, Wapello 7: The Indians fell to 2-3 with a road loss Friday night. Mediapolis (5-0, 1-0), the No. 6 ranked team in Class 1A, jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half and took that score into the locker room.
Wapello (2-3, 0-1) surrendered a pair of touchdowns in the second half and was kept off the scoreboard.
Running back Ricky Pforts led the Indians with 136 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Durant 38, Belle Plaine 16: The Wildcats made a statement in their first Class A game of the season with a 22-point road victory. Belle Plaine was No. 9 and Durant was No. 15 in the IHSAA Football RPI rankings entering Friday, but the Wildcats put forth a dominant effort in their district opener.
Durant (3-2, 1-0) will ride a two-game winning streak into a home contest against Eldon Cardinals next Friday.
West Liberty 27, Mount Vernon 9: After playing three consecutive overtime games and losing two of them, the Comets cruised to an eighteen-point win Friday night.
West Liberty (2-3, 1-0) led 6-2 midway through the second quarter but trailed 9-6 at halftime. The Comets scored 21 unanswered points to seal their first double-digit win of the season.
West Liberty will play host to West Burlington next Friday.
Louisa-Muscatine 20, West Burlington 0: The Louisa-Muscatine offense was held under 28 points for the first time all season, but it didn't matter as the Falcon defense pitched their second shutout of the season.
The Falcons started the game with a 20-yard touchdown reception by Karson Cantrell from Chase Kruse in the opening four minutes. Kruse rushed for a touchhdown in the third quarter and tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Keatyn Valez in the fourth quarter.
Kruse finished the game with 172 rushing yards on 23 carries and 126 passing yards.
Louisa-Muscatine (3-2, 1-1) will travel to Camanche next Friday for its second district game.
