Boys golf
Wilton advances to districts: The Wilton boys golf team shot a 335 at Friday's sectional to advance to districts. Wilton finished 14 strokes ahead of second-place Van Buren at Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club, which is its home course.
Jared Townsend was the medalist, as the Wilton senior shot an 80. Fellow seniors Brock Hartley (82) and Brayton Wade (85) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Durant falls short: The Durant boys golf team shot a 351 at Friday's sectional and advance to districts. Tipton, the host school, shot a 341 to place second and West Branch won sectionals with a 306.
The Bears also had three of the top four golfers, led by Ted Bridges, who was the medalist with a 73.
Girls golf
Wilton places second in RVC: Taylor Garvin led the Beavers with a 98 as they finished second at Friday's River Valley Conference tournament. Wilton shot a 412, three strokes better than third-place Mid-Prairie. Tipton won the meet with a 384, Durant placed fourth with a 425 and West Liberty 11th with a 458.
Garvin's 98 tied for third-place and landed on on RVC Elite Team. Eleney Owens shot a 100 and was all-conference. Annabel Grings (104) and Zoe Barrett (110) rounded out the Beavers' scorecard.
Girls soccer
Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus 0: The Wildcats were mercy-ruled by the Knights, the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Columbus falls to 3-4 on the season and has lost two straight games.
