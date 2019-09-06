A week after being shutout, the Wilton offense made up for lost time Friday against Northeast. The Beavers (1-1) gained 256 yards of total offense in a 46-7 win in their second game of the season.
Quarterback Mason Ormsby led the way, as he completed eight of his 11 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Sawvell and Patrick Barszczewski were each on the receiving end of one touchdown.
It was a balanced effort for Wilton on the ground, as three players topped 30 yards rushing, led by 69 yards and one touchdown on nine carries from Jackson Hull.
The Wilton defense held Northeast to 83 yards and forced turnovers on Northeast’s first three possessions of the game, including a pick-six by Hull in the first quarter.
That was one of two defensive touchdowns of the night for Wilton. Barszczewski returned a fumble for a touchdown to give the Beavers a 38-0 halftime lead, and they cruised to a win in the second half.
Louisa-Muscatine 54, Van Buren 0: The Falcons earned their first win of the season with a convincing shutout victory Friday night. Louisa-Muscatine (1-1) plays host to Columbus next week.
West Branch 24, Wapello 7: Wapello jumped out to a 7-3 halftime lead but wasn't able to hang on for an upset over West Branch on Friday.
The Indians (1-1) held the Bears (2-0) to just 95 yards of total offense in the opening half. A 63-yard touchdown run by running back Ricky Pforts pushed Wapello in front in the first quarter.
However, West Branch took control of the game in the third quarter.
The Bears used a 52-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hierseman to Trey Eagle to take a 10-7 lead, and then took control when Hierseman recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown later in the quarter.
North Cedar 24, Durant 22: North Cedar scored the go-ahead touchdown with one minute remaining to hand Durant (1-1) a home loss Friday night.
The Wildcats fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter, but Jake Willkomm got the second quarter started with a 25-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Keagan Head to get Durant on the board.
Durant trailed 14-6 at halftime, but freshman Nolan DeLong took a 32-yard screen pass to the house to tie the game.
DeLong scored his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter. North Cedar eventually scored with one minute remaining and a two-point conversion moments later broke the tie for good.
Solon 48, West Liberty 7: The Comets dropped to 0-2 on the season with a lopsided loss Friday night. Class 3A No. 3 Solon (2-0) opened up a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
West Liberty's lone touchdown of the night came on an 80-yard touchdown run from Will Esmoil.
