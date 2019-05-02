Sophomore Noah Yahn continues his impressive track season by finishing third in the 200-meter dash winning the 400 at the conference meet with a time of 51.25. He defeated second-place finisher Cole Smith of Bettendorf by a little more than half a second. Muscatine senior Owen Hazelwood finished fifth in the race.
”Just a huge accomplishment,” Yahn said. “Thanks to my coaches and teammates for pushing me in practice, I was just able to take it home tonight.”
“I think we were still feeling fatigued from Drake (Relays),” said the 400 winner. “I think we’ll be OK to run good times at distrits.
“Our confidence is very high from tonight,” he said. “We were trying to go for top three as a team. We came up a little short. Everyone had really good performances, and we’re going to do what we can next week at districts.”
Hazelwood and Yahn were also a part of Muscatine's sprint medley relay team, with teammates Aaron Webb (senior) and Zach Hardy (junior), that finished in second behind Bettendorf. Muscatine's time was 1:37.10 while the winning finish was 1:34.24.
The Muskies had a pair of other relays that finished fourth at the event. Muscatine's distance medley, comprised of senior Trei Tovar, sophomore Eli Gaye, senior Cooper Zeck and junior Dawson Sweat placed behind Bettendorf, North Scott and Clinton while Muscatine's 800-meter relay finished after Bettendorf, Burlington and Davenport North. The 800 relay team was made up of Webb, Gaye, Tovar, and Hardy.
Wapello boys win SEISC: The Indians scored a combined 162, which turned out to be enough to give them the distinction of the conference's top team. Pekin (142 points) and Mediapolis (132 points) finished second and third, respectively.
Senior Brenton Moss and sophomore Griffin Mears went one-two for Wapello in the 110-meter hurdles. Moss finished in 17.18 and Mears in 17.77.
Senior T.J. Dirth took first in the discus, with teammate Keaton Mitchell, also a senior, in second. Dirth also finished second in the shot put, behind Brennan Breuer of Mediapolis.
Junior Chase Kruse won the 400-meter hurdles for Louisa-Muscatine in a time of 56.81, more than a full two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Muskie girls finish ninth at conference: Behind junior Lauren Dirth's performance in the 400 hurdles, other point-scorers for the Muskies junior Rylee Blake, who scored five points for the Muskies in the 3,000-meter run with a fourth-place finish. Blake's time was 11:35.84. Mallory Lafever of Pleasant Valley won the race with a time of 10:50.40.
Blake also scored a point in the 1,500-meter run by finishing eighth in a time of 5:23.51, which was less than two seconds after teammate Gwen Kuhl, a sophomore, who finished in seventh and scored two points.
Muscatine's 4x800-meter relay scored four points with a fifth-place finish, coming in at a time of 10:51.52. Dirth was a member of that team along with Kuhl as well as freshmen Ella Brewer and Molly Guerra. Bettendorf won the event in 10:07.63.
Sophomore Hallie Hanssen took sixth in the 400-meter dash, scoring three points for Muscatine. Hanssen's time was 1:05.54. Erin McQuillen of Bettendorf won with a time of 1:00.67.
The Muskies also scored three combined points in the 400 and 1,600-meter relays.
Falcons take third at conference meet: Freshman McKenna Hohenadel and sophomore Kylee Sanders each finished in the top-three in sprints. Hohenadel in the 200 and Sanders in the 400. Junior Hailey Sanders also fnished second for the Falcons in the 400 hurdles, finishing just behind winner Serah Shafer of Wapello, who had a time of 1:11.06.
Louisa-Muscatine also finished in the top three of the distance medley race and 4x100-meter shuttle hurdles.
BOYS TENNIS
Some Muskies escape first round but can't advance: Muscatine junior Sam Wieskamp, the seven seed, defeated tenth-seeded Assumption senior Joseph Miller in first round 8-4 before losing to the two-seed, Bettendorf senior Yash Singh, in second round 6-0, 6-0.
Tenth-seened Muskie junior Luke Zobel defeated seventh-seeded senior Cody Newman from Burlington 8-6 in the first round. But Zobel was then defeated by Bettendorf junior Jozef Porubcin, the two seed, in second round 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles competition, Wieskamp and Zobel, seeded ninth,l lost to the eight seeded North Scott seniors Isely and Larson 8-1.
By virtue of seeding, Muscatine junior James Solt received a first-round bye. Solt, the six seed, was defeated by three-seed freshman Brody Manemann, of Clinton, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.
Seventh-seeded junior Ethan Heth of Muscatine lost in the first round to the ten seed, Assumption senior Ray Kotula 8-1.
Muscatine's Solt and Heth received a nine seed for the tournamt and defeated the eighth-seed from Burlington, seniors Newman and Wissenger, 8-4 in the first round. But the Muskies' team lost to top-seeded Pleasant Valley, seniors Sehlin and Nadeem, 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
The Muskies' Ricardo Pena, an eighth-seeded junior, lost in the first round to Burlington's Tyson Powers, a ninth-seeded junior, 8-4.
Eighth-seeded Muscatine junior Leo Garcia lost in the first round to Burlington junior Jacob Hardy, nine seed, 8-5.
Pena and Garcia, the eight seed, defeated the nine seed, Burlington's junior Carlson and senior Hardy, 8-5 in first round before losing to the one seed, Pleasant Valley freshman Adams and junior Marla, in the second round 6-0, 6-0.
As a team, the Muskies finished the first day tied for seventh with North Scott. Each had two team points after one day of competition. Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf are the clear front-runners to this point with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
