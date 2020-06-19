Friday's prep report: L-M, Wilton softball teams remain unbeaten

Baseball
New London shuts out Wapello: The Indians couldn't get anything going offensively, scattering five hits across five innings of play in an 11-0 loss to New London in Wapello.
The Indians' hits came from five different players, but New London pitchers Seth Bailey, who got the win, and Kooper Schulte kept any Wapello baserunner from crossing the plate.
The Tigers used 12 hits to keep the Indian defense on their toes. All but two players in the New London starting lineup recorded hits.
The loss drops Wapello to 0-3 on the season. The Indians have a road contest against Winfield-Mount Union on Monday.
Softball
Wilton rips Tipton: Down 11-0 to start the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers needed to score for a chance to extend the game. They did that, scoring twice in the inning, but Wilton came back with a run of their own to end it in five innings Friday night in Wilton.
Mallory Lange, Payton Ganzer and Ella Caffery each recorded three hits for the Beavers. Ganzer led the team with three runs batted in as Mila Johnson got the win on the mound for Wilton.
The Beavers are off to a 3-0 start and will take on reigning River Valley Conference champion West Liberty on the road Monday.
Louisa-Muscatine rolls past Danville: The Falcons started the game with three consecutive doubles from Kylee Sanders, Mallory Hohenadel and Hailey Sanders. All three, as well as the next two L-M batters — Morgan Stecher and Brynn Jeamby — would round the bases as a five-run first paced Louisa-Muscatine to a 14-1 win at home Friday night.
Kylee Sanders picked up the win in the circle for the Falcons. Danville managed the lone run a home run in the fourth inning. Kylee Sanders reached base three times and crossed the plate for three runs.
Hohenadel scored four times and Hailey Sanders twice, as the top of the L-M lineup did plenty of damage against the Bears.
Louisa-Muscatine, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, is off to a 5-0 start and takes on Bettendorf in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bettendorf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!