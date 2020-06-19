Friday's prep report: L-M, Wilton softball teams remain unbeaten

Baseball

New London shuts out Wapello: The Indians couldn't get anything going offensively, scattering five hits across five innings of play in an 11-0 loss to New London in Wapello.

The Indians' hits came from five different players, but New London pitchers Seth Bailey, who got the win, and Kooper Schulte kept any Wapello baserunner from crossing the plate.

The Tigers used 12 hits to keep the Indian defense on their toes. All but two players in the New London starting lineup recorded hits.

The loss drops Wapello to 0-3 on the season. The Indians have a road contest against Winfield-Mount Union on Monday.

Softball

Wilton rips Tipton: Down 11-0 to start the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers needed to score for a chance to extend the game. They did that, scoring twice in the inning, but Wilton came back with a run of their own to end it in five innings Friday night in Wilton.

Mallory Lange, Payton Ganzer and Ella Caffery each recorded three hits for the Beavers. Ganzer led the team with three runs batted in as Mila Johnson got the win on the mound for Wilton.